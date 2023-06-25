(Editor’s note: The Martinsville Bulletin sports department conducted polls this week allowing readers to vote for local athletes of the year for Patrick & Henry Community College. Here are the results of that survey.)As the stars of Patrick & Henry Community College teams that both reached new heights this season, Danielle King and Carlos Trott have been voted Patriots Athletes of the Year.

King, a sophomore from Patrick County High School, was a member of the P&HCC softball team. The Patriots first baseman was named Second Team All-American by the NJCAA, the school’s first softball All-American since 2012. She was also named First Team All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association and Region 10 Division III Softball Player of the Year.

King led the region in batting average (.491) and runs (53).

The Patriots softball team had one of its best seasons in school history, finishing the regular season with a 25-17 overall record. The Patriots ended the season ranked number eight in the NJCAA DIII softball rankings.

Trott, a sophomore from Campo Bom, Brazil, was named Region X Division II men’s soccer player of the year and Third Team All-American by the NJCAA. After fielding offers from several NCAA Division I program, he is committed to join the men’s soccer team at Liberty University in the fall.

The P&HCC men’s soccer team won the Region X regular season and tournament championship for the first time in school history. The Patriots finished the season 11-3-2.

Honorable mention P&HCC Athletes wof the Year:

Alheli Ramos-Garcia –

A four sport college athlete, competing in women’s soccer, cross country, track, and tennis. The Bassett High School graduate won the Region X women’s cross country championship, and was named Region X Runner of the Year, D3 player of the year, and NJCAA East Regional Runner of the Year. She finished 39th at the NJCAA DIII national championship.

Johnboy Rittenhouse—

The Patriots baseball sophomore was named First Team All-Region 10. He is committed to the University of the Cumberlands in the fall.

Ethan Cuddeback –

The Patriots freshman was named Region 10 Golfer of the Year as the top finishing golfer at the Region 10 championship.