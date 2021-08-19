Chatmoss Classic ends in 1-stroke victory for Georgia's Jimmy Beck

A wild finish helped Jimmy Beck win the GPro Tour Chatmoss Classic Thursday at Chatmoss Country Club in Martinsville.

Beck, from Columbus, Georgia, bested MJ Maguire, from Saint Petersburg, Florida, by one stroke. Beck finished the 3-round tournament at 12-under par.

Beck and Maguire battled neck-and-neck throughout the final round, with the Georgian getting a birdie on the 15th to take the lead.

Maguire birdied the 16th to retake the lead, and both players shot par on 17.

Beck birdied the 18th hole to at least force a playoff, but Maguire missed a par putt, giving Beck the win and the $13,000 pay day.

Beck led Maguire by one stroke at the end of the first round, which had to be completed on Wednesday after play was suspended Tuesday by rain. Both players were tied at 132 through two rounds heading into Thursday.

The Chatmoss Classic is a GPro Tour event hosted by Chatmoss for the second time. The event was cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.