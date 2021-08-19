Chatmoss Classic ends in 1-stroke victory for Georgia's Jimmy Beck

A wild finish helped Jimmy Beck win the GPro Tour Chatmoss Classic Thursday at Chatmoss Country Club in Martinsville.
Beck, from Columbus, Georgia, bested MJ Maguire, from Saint Petersburg, Florida, by one stroke. Beck finished the 3-round tournament at 12-under par.
Beck and Maguire battled neck-and-neck throughout the final round, with the Georgian getting a birdie on the 15th to take the lead.
Maguire birdied the 16th to retake the lead, and both players shot par on 17.
Beck birdied the 18th hole to at least force a playoff, but Maguire missed a par putt, giving Beck the win and the $13,000 pay day.
Beck led Maguire by one stroke at the end of the first round, which had to be completed on Wednesday after play was suspended Tuesday by rain. Both players were tied at 132 through two rounds heading into Thursday.
The Chatmoss Classic is a GPro Tour event hosted by Chatmoss for the second time. The event was cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The GProTour is a developmental tour that started in 2013 for young professionals to develop their skills for bigger tours. Past GPro participants who are on the PGA Tour are Keith Mitchell, Brendon Todd, Mackenzie Hughes, and Lanto Griffin.
Final leaderboard for the event is below.
GPro Tour Chatmoss Classic
Final Thursday at Chatmoss Country Club
Player Total Thru Thursday R1 R2 R3 Strokes
1 Jimmy Beck Columbus, GA -12 F -4 64 68 66 198
2 MJ Maguire Saint Petersburg, FL -11 F -3 65 67 67 199
T3 9 Mark Lawrence Richmond, VA -8 F -7 70 69 63 202
T3 7 Peter Creighton Buffalo, NY -8 F -6 71 67 64 202
T3 3 Ryan Cole Glen Allen, VA -8 F -5 71 66 65 202
T3 Emilio Gonzalez St Simons Island, GA -8 F -1 65 68 69 202
T7 1 Tadd Fujikawa St. Simons Island, GA -7 F -4 71 66 66 203
T7 2 Stewart Jolly Columbia, SC -7 F -3 70 66 67 203
T7 3 Ryan Sullivan Advance, NC -7 F -1 69 65 69 203
10 4 Zachary Portemont Andalusia -6 F -3 68 69 67 204
11 7 Dykes Harbin Augusta GA -4 F -4 70 70 66 206
T12 6 Derek Bard Jacksonville Beach, FL -3 F -3 72 68 67 207
T12 6 Caleb Proveaux Lexington, SC -3 F E 70 67 70 207
T14 4 Kelby Burton Augusta, GA -2 F -2 68 72 68 208
T14 4 Jamie Wilson Mt. Pleasant, SC -2 F -2 71 69 68 208
T14 4 Michael Cromie Athens, GA -2 F -2 72 68 68 208
T14 2 Brinson Paolini USA -2 F -1 70 69 69 208
T14 4 Andre Lautee (a) -2 F E 68 70 70 208
T19 1 Jarrett Swan Mount Pleasant, SC -1 F -1 71 69 69 209
T19 7 Tanner Bibey Walnut Cove, NC -1 F E 69 70 70 209
T21 3 Zach Edmondson Morrisville, NC E F E 69 71 70 210
T21 9 David Mathis Wake Forest, NC E F +1 72 67 71 210
23 11 Maclain Huge Charlotte, NC +2 F +3 69 70 73 212
24 12 Travis Smyth +3 F +4 69 70 74 213
25 7 Evan Long Naples, FL +5 F +5 72 68 75 215
THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS DID NOT MAKE THE CUT: E
MC—Matt Short Hudson, NC +2
MC—Peter Knade Easton, MD +2
MC—Jack Adkins (a) +2
MC—Patrick Moriarty Rockville, MD +3
MC—Chase Parker Augusta +3
MC—William Nottingham Kingsport, TN +3
MC—Bryce Hendrix Apex, NC +4
MC—Morgan Egloff Winter Park, FL +4
MC—Cooper Collins Lexington, KY +4
MC—Chapin Orr Apartment +4
MC—Blake Carter (a) +5
MC—Bo Hayes Birmingham, AL +5
MC—Ryan Celano Naples, FL +6
MC—Bennett Wisner Hampstead, MD +6
MC—Jackson Lang Charlotte, NC +7
MC—Garrett Spivey Hartsville, SC +7
MC—Raj Ghosh Gainesville, FL +7
MC—Jake Mcbride Hartville, OH +7
MC—Aiden Didone (a) +7
MC—Matt Holuta Orlando, FL +7
MC—Phillip Yribarren Miami, FL +8
MC—Clifford Lindholm Montclair, NJ +8
MC—James Braunsberg Plymouth Meeting, PA +8
MC—Corey Gallagher Roanoke, VA +9
MC—Tyler Neff Knoxville, TN +9
MC—Devon Horne (a) Hendersonville, NC +10