Chatmoss Country Club to again host GPro Tour event

Chatmoss Country Club will again host the Chatmoss Classic, a GProTour event, on August 16-18.

The club first hosted the GProTour in 2019.

This year's event starts on August 14th with a pro-am, and the tournament will be played on Tuesday through Thursday of that week.

The GProTour is a developmental tour that started in 2013 for young professionals to develop their skills for bigger tours like the Korn Ferry Tour and eventually the PGA Tour. Past GPro participants who have gone on the win on the PGA Tour are Grayson Murray, Keith Mitchell, Brendon Todd, Mackenzie Hughes, and Lanto Griffin.

Chatmoss Country Club, an Ellis Maples design, featuring Champion Bermuda greens, has in the past hosted Virginia State Golf Association major events like the VSGA Open, Amateur and State Junior. This June the course hosted the VSGA Senior stroke play.

“This will be our third year hosting the event and we are excited about these talented you men coming back to Chatmoss Country Club.” Bill Sibbick, tournament coordinator, said in a release. "The last two years spectators have enjoyed coming out and watching the event. These guys may be playing a developmental tour, but a majority of them are as good as the ones you see on TV.”

The Pro-Am/tournament will serve as a fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge.

“The event is a great vehicle to benefit one of the favorite charities in our community," Sibbick said. "Sponsorships have been very popular this year and are still available."

Contact Bill Sibbick at billsibbick@gmail.com for more information about sponsorships and hosting the players for the tournament.

“We are pleased that the GProTour decided to come back again this year” Jim Farrell, Chatmoss Board President, said in a release. "It gives us an opportunity to showcase our golf course and facilities. As an added bonus we are able to support an important nonprofit organization in our community.”

The community is welcome to come out and watch the tournament. Monday August 15th is the practice round and the tournament is Tuesday-Thursday August 16-18 with tee times starting at 7:30.