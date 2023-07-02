Chatmoss Country Club will host the Chatmoss Classic, a GPro Tour Event, on August 15-17.

The club first hosted the GPro Tour event in 2019. The GPro Tour is a developmental tour that started in 2013 for young professionals to develop their skills for bigger tours like the Korn Ferry Tour and ultimately the PGA Tour. Past GPro participants who have gone on the win on the PGA Tour are Grayson Murray, Keith Mitchell, Brendon Todd, Mackenzie Hughes, and Lanto Griffin.

This year, the tournament has been designated as one of four majors for the GPro Tour. This will guarantee a full and top-quality field of 120 players competing for a $20,000 first prize.

This year's event starts on August 13 with a Pro-Am day for GPro regulars to play alongside local talent. The Pro-Am serves as a fundraiser for the local Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge.

A practice round will be held on August 14, and the tournament will be played on Tuesday-Thursday of that week.

Chatmoss Country Club, an Ellis Maples designed course in Martinsville, featuring Champion Bermuda greens, has hosted Virginia State Golf Association major events including the VSGA Open, Amateur, and State Junior.

“This will be our fourth year hosting the event and we are excited about these talented young men coming back to Chatmoss.” Bill Sibbick, the tournament's coordinator, said in a release. “The past years, spectators have enjoyed coming out and watching these young men compete. They may be playing a developmental tour, but the majority of them are as good as the ones you see on TV."

The tournament will feature a ‘shoot out’ on Tuesday after the first round, with two-man teams consisting of a GPro Tour player and a player from the tournament sponsor group.

The community is welcome to come out and watch the tournament.

“The event is a great vehicle to benefit one of the favorite charities in our community,” Sibbick said. “Sponsorships have been very popular this year and are still available, along with the need for host housing."

Those wishing to sponsor, be a host house, or look for more information can contact Sibbick at BillSibbick@gmail.com.