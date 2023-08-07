In the middle of the eighth inning of Friday’s Martinsville Mustangs home finale, Mustangs coach Kregg Snook made a rare defensive substitution, stopping the game to allow left fielder Christian Easley to come off the field to a standing ovation.

Snook wanted to pull Easley mid-inning as a way to honor the local standout in his final game with the Mustangs.

Easley, a graduate of Bassett High School and Patrick & Henry Community College, started with the Mustangs five years ago on a temporary contact, and played the next four full seasons with the team, making him one of the longest tenured players in team history.

After transferring from P&HCC to University of Maryland, Baltimore County, Easley spent three seasons at UMBC, and came back to the Mustangs for one last summer of baseball. Not only was Friday his final game with the team, it was also possibly his final baseball game.

As Easley ran off the field on Friday, fans stood and cheered, and he was given hugs by each of his teammates who were also on the field. He shook hands and hugged all of the Mustangs in the dugout and his coaches.

“I didn’t know they were going to do that,” Easley said following Friday’s 3-1 win over the Boone Bigfoots. “It meant a lot. I just started reminiscing about how many years I’ve spent out here, how I’ve grown so much on this field. From when I went to PH and then after that, it just gave me a flashback of memories and I just really appreciate everything they’ve done.”

Snook said he wanted to let Easley have his moment in front of the fans who have seen him play so many games over the years.

“It’s really special,” Snook said. “Christian played for me here in 2019 after his freshman year at P&HCC and it’s not too often that you see anybody stay around for five years, so I’m just really happy for him, excited for him that he got to go out in front of a great crowd, as well, and get that standing ovation that he deserves as well.

“I couldn’t be happier for the kid and wish him the best of luck in whatever he decides to do in the future.”

Easley spent two seasons playing on Hooker Field with P&HCC, where he began in 2019.

This summer, the former Bengal hit .225 with 31 hits, 27 runs, and 17 RBIs. The speedy outfielder also stole 18 bases, walked 16 times, and had six doubles.

Now that he’s graduated from UMBC, Easley called this summer “The last hurrah.”

When asked if he’s done with baseball, he said, “It’s still in the air. I don’t know, but as of right now, yes ma’am.”

Wherever he goes next, on or off the baseball field, Easley said he appreciates all the fans who have followed his career.

“I really appreciate them cheering me on, as loud as they were,” he said. “I didn’t know it was going to be like that. I still haven’t taken it all in yet, but I’m sure I’ll be feeling it after a couple hours.”