Coastal Plain League announces Martinsville Mustangs schedule for 2021 season

After being forced to condense the schedule in 2020, the Coastal Plain League announced Tuesday it will return to a full schedule for the 2021 season.

The CPL announced the schedules for all 15 teams in the league Tuesday. All teams will play a 44-game regular season next summer. The Martinsville Mustangs are scheduled to begin the season at home on May 27, and finish the regular season on the road on July 30.

The 2020 season for the Mustangs was shortened to 27 games and started a month late due to the coronavirus pandemic. Less than half the teams in the league competed this past season.

The CPL, which will celebrate it’s 25th anniversary in 2021, announced 15 teams across Virginia, North and South Carolina, and Georgia, will compete in the league next season, including two newcomers.

The league will have a four division structure. The Martinsville Mustangs will compete in the West with the Asheboro Copperheads, Forest City Owls, and the High Point-Thomasville HiToms.

Each team will play 22 league games in each of the first and second halves.