Coastal Plain League announces Martinsville Mustangs schedule for 2021 season

After being forced to condense the schedule in 2020, the Coastal Plain League announced Tuesday it will return to a full schedule for the 2021 season.
The CPL announced the schedules for all 15 teams in the league Tuesday. All teams will play a 44-game regular season next summer. The Martinsville Mustangs are scheduled to begin the season at home on May 27, and finish the regular season on the road on July 30.
The 2020 season for the Mustangs was shortened to 27 games and started a month late due to the coronavirus pandemic. Less than half the teams in the league competed this past season.
The CPL, which will celebrate it’s 25th anniversary in 2021, announced 15 teams across Virginia, North and South Carolina, and Georgia, will compete in the league next season, including two newcomers.
The league will have a four division structure. The Martinsville Mustangs will compete in the West with the Asheboro Copperheads, Forest City Owls, and the High Point-Thomasville HiToms.
Each team will play 22 league games in each of the first and second halves.
“Like in years past, the schedule will have a large concentration on divisional games but will also feature an unbalanced look,” the CPL said in a release. “Many teams will schedule non-league exhibition matchups throughout the season as well, be on the lookout for those on a team-by-team basis.”
Martinsville Mustangs 2021 schedule
May
27 – vs. High Point-Thomasville
28 – at Asheboro
29 – at Forest City
June
1 – vs. Forest City
3 – at Asheboro
4 – at Tri-City
5 – at Peninsula
7 – vs. High Point-Thomasville
10 – vs. Asheboro
11 – at High Point-Thomasville
12 – vs. Tri-City
14 – vs. Forest City
16 – vs. High Point-Thomasville
17 – at High Point-Thomasville
18 – vs. Asheboro
19 – at Forest City
20 – at High Point-Thomasville
21 – vs. Asheboro
23 – at Forest City
24 – vs. High Point-Thomasville
25 – at High Point-Thomasville
26 – vs. Peninsula
END OF FIRST HALF – JUNE 27
28 – vs. Asheboro
29 – at Forest City
July
2 – at Peninsula
3 – vs. High Point-Thomasville
4 – at Asheboro
5 – vs. Asheboro
7 – at Asheboro
8 – vs. Forest City
9 – at High Point-Thomasville
10 – vs. High Point-Thomasville
15 – vs. High Point-Thomasville
17 – at Forest City
19 – vs. Peninsula
20 – at Forest City
21 – vs. Forest City
22 – at Tri-City
23 – vs. Asheboro
24 – vs. Tri-City
25 – at High Point-Thomasville
28 – at High Point-Thomasville
29 – vs. High Point-Thomasville
30 – at Tri-City
Petit Cup Playoffs – August 1-7
