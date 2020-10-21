 Skip to main content
Coastal Plain League announces Martinsville Mustangs schedule for 2021 season
Coastal Plain League announces Martinsville Mustangs schedule for 2021 season

Martinsville Mustangs

Martinsville Mustang fans watch the team's season finale at Hooker Field earlier this year.

 Bulletin photo by Cara Cooper

After being forced to condense the schedule in 2020, the Coastal Plain League announced Tuesday it will return to a full schedule for the 2021 season.

The CPL announced the schedules for all 15 teams in the league Tuesday. All teams will play a 44-game regular season next summer. The Martinsville Mustangs are scheduled to begin the season at home on May 27, and finish the regular season on the road on July 30.

The 2020 season for the Mustangs was shortened to 27 games and started a month late due to the coronavirus pandemic. Less than half the teams in the league competed this past season.

The CPL, which will celebrate it’s 25th anniversary in 2021, announced 15 teams across Virginia, North and South Carolina, and Georgia, will compete in the league next season, including two newcomers.

The league will have a four division structure. The Martinsville Mustangs will compete in the West with the Asheboro Copperheads, Forest City Owls, and the High Point-Thomasville HiToms.

Each team will play 22 league games in each of the first and second halves.

“Like in years past, the schedule will have a large concentration on divisional games but will also feature an unbalanced look,” the CPL said in a release. “Many teams will schedule non-league exhibition matchups throughout the season as well, be on the lookout for those on a team-by-team basis.”

Martinsville Mustangs 2021 schedule

May

27 – vs. High Point-Thomasville

28 – at Asheboro

29 – at Forest City

June

1 – vs. Forest City

3 – at Asheboro

4 – at Tri-City

5 – at Peninsula

7 – vs. High Point-Thomasville

10 – vs. Asheboro

11 – at High Point-Thomasville

12 – vs. Tri-City

14 – vs. Forest City

16 – vs. High Point-Thomasville

17 – at High Point-Thomasville

18 – vs. Asheboro

19 – at Forest City

20 – at High Point-Thomasville

21 – vs. Asheboro

23 – at Forest City

24 – vs. High Point-Thomasville

25 – at High Point-Thomasville

26 – vs. Peninsula

END OF FIRST HALF – JUNE 27

28 – vs. Asheboro

29 – at Forest City

July

2 – at Peninsula

3 – vs. High Point-Thomasville

4 – at Asheboro

5 – vs. Asheboro

7 – at Asheboro

8 – vs. Forest City

9 – at High Point-Thomasville

10 – vs. High Point-Thomasville

15 – vs. High Point-Thomasville

17 – at Forest City

19 – vs. Peninsula

20 – at Forest City

21 – vs. Forest City

22 – at Tri-City

23 – vs. Asheboro

24 – vs. Tri-City

25 – at High Point-Thomasville

28 – at High Point-Thomasville

29 – vs. High Point-Thomasville

30 – at Tri-City

Petit Cup Playoffs – August 1-7

