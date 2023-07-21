On July 25, 1993, the top story on the front page of the Martinsville Bulletin sports section showed the headline “There’s a reason the Phillies are bad.”

The article referred to the Martinsville Phillies, a rookie league affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies major league baseball team that played its games at Hooker Field.

At the time the story was written, the Martinsville Phillies were 8-26, with the lowest winning percentage of any team not just in their league, but in all of the minors.

Losing became a constant for the Phillies throughout their time in Martinsville. In 11 seasons they never finished better than sixth in the Appalachian League standings, and never finished a season with a winning record.

The article’s writer, former Bulletin sports writer Michael Haley, argued that there were two contributing factors to the team's poor showing on the field. One was players’ experience level – the roster typically consisted of players just drafted, some right out of high school.

The other factor was the Phillies front office, for lack of better words, didn’t care about minor league wins and losses.

“Our objective is not to win here,” former Philadelphia General Manager Lee Thomas was quoted in the article. “It would be nice, but this is just not a place where you count wins and losses. I would like to win more for the city of Martinsville, but I think the fans understand what we’re about here. We’re here to develop players. There are good young players here that are going to need a good month and a half to two months to get going for next year.”

From 1988-1998, the Phillies had 27 players eventually reach the majors, including regulars Jimmy Rollins and Ryan Madson, and current University of Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor, who was a starting pitcher on that 1993 team.

But none of the players who came through Martinsville proved Philadelphia’s development prowess like Scott Rolen.

The Bulletin article was printed two days after Rolen arrived in Martinsville, and four days before he made his minor league debut on July 29, 1993. The 18-year-old from Evansville, Indiana was a second round pick for Philadelphia in the 1993 MLB Draft, and made his professional debut about six weeks later.

That Bulletin article proved to be prescient. Martinsville finished the 1993 season 22-46 overall, but the wins didn’t matter. The field on Commonwealth Blvd. did its job that summer. Almost 30 years to the day after the article was published, Rolen will be inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame.

Rolen was elected to the Hall in January, appearing on 76.3 percent of voters’ ballots in his sixth year of eligibility. He’ll be inducted into the Cooperstown, New York museum on Sunday alongside journeyman first baseman Fred McGriff.

The future third baseman’s time in Martinsville was short. He played just 25 games, batting .313 with five doubles and 12 RBIs in 80 at-bats.

From there, Rolen spent two-and-a-half more seasons working his way through the minors before making his debut in Philadelphia on August 1, 1996.

A year later he was the National League Rookie of the Year.

Rolen retired in 2012, having spent seven seasons in Philly, six in St. Louis, and the rest of his career between Toronto and Cincinnati. He finished with a career .281 batting average, 316 homers, and 1,287 RBIs.

Rolen isn’t Martinsville’s first MLB Hall of Famer, but he’s the first, and likely only, Martinsville Phillie.

MLB Hall of Famers Heinie Manush and Enos Slaughter also spent time in Southern Virginia. Manush played in MLB from 1923-1939. Six years later he served as player-manager for the Martinsville A’s, a Class C affiliate of the Philadelphia Athletics (now the Oakland A’s). Manush’s 1945 squad featured two future major leaguers: catcher Cliff Bolton, and outfielder Tom Kirk.

Manush’s team went 69-67 that season.

Nine years after his time in Martinsville, Manush became the manager of the MLB Washington Senators. He was inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame by the Veterans Committee in 1964.

Enos Slaughter, a Roxboro, North Carolina, native known around town as “Country”, began his professional baseball career with the Martinsville Manufacturers in the Bi-State League in 1935 when he was just 19 years old. He played 109 games that season, collecting 115 hits, 25 doubles, and 18 home runs.

Two years later, Slaughter began his MLB career as an outfielder with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he played for 13 of his 21 big league seasons. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1981 by the Veterans Committee.

Martinsville has been home to thousands of baseball players throughout the years. Some – looking at you, Lou Whitaker – deserved their time in Cooperstown a long time. Hopefully that day for him will eventually come.

In that same 1993 Bulletin article, Martinsville Phillies team president Tim Cahill is quoted saying “Their record is not improving, but they are developing players.”

“The bottom line is less than 10 percent of minor leaguers will ever make the majors anyway, and getting a fix on who that will be is an extremely difficult task,” Haley wrote.

Martinsville has also seen a lot of baseball loses over the decades. This weekend, we should celebrate a big win.