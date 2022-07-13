Dixie Youth state tournament continues at Southside Park in Martinsville; Patrick County, Henry County teams eliminated

The Patrick County Dixie Youth baseball team saw its state tournament run come to an end on Wednesday with an 11-1 loss to Charlotte County.

Patrick County finished the tournament 2-2 and in fourth place.

The Virginia Dixie Youth AAA Divisions I and 2 State Tournaments are being played this week at Southside Park in Martinsville.

The Patrick County team was honored with a fourth place trophy after the loss.

Charlotte County will play the winner of Halifax County and Appomattox in the championship game on Thursday. Results of the Halifax/Appomattox game were too late for publication.

Patrick County was represented on the team by: Eli Briley, Ely Collins, Mason Collins, Easton Conner, Caylin Edmonds, Brent Errichetti, Chubby Errichetti, Ayden Garcia, Tobin Simmons, Ian Tejeda, Beckham Terry, and Cole Wright.

Patrick County 12, Henry County 2

On Tuesday, Patrick County defeated Henry County, 12-2, to eliminate Henry County from the tournament.

Ian Tejeda had a triple and two walks, and scored three runs to lead Patrick County at the plate. Eli Collins had two hits, two runs, and two stolen bases. Aiden Garcia scored two runs. Beckham Terry had two walks and a run. Brent Errichetti and Cole Wright each had a hit and a run, and Easton Conner and Chubby Errichetti had a walk and a run.

Ian Baker scored both runs for the Henry County team.

Henry County reached Tuesday's game in the loser's bracket thanks to an 8-5 win over Prince George on Monday. The Henry County squad finished the state tournament 1-2.

Henry County was represented on the team by: Ian Baker, Carter Cole, Dustin Crowe, Liam Fain, Brantley Fortner, Jaxon Garten, Kamden Gravely, Andre Hairston, Jesse Minter, Bryce Rorrer, Kaden Shaffer, and Easton Taylor.