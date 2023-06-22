The Southern Virginia Crush Elite basketball team will travel to Ohio this weekend to compete in the Under Armour Future Finals.

The Crush are an 11U AAU basketball organization, with players from Martinsville and Henry County. Martinsville's Deion Walker is the organization's director.

The team received an offer from Under Armour to play in the company's national basketball circuit, and has travelled to Memphis, TN, Birmingham, AL, and Atlanta, GA, as part of the Under Armour Southeast Regionals.

The team is currently ranked No. 1 in state of Virginia, and No. 2 in the South Region, according to AAU rankings.

The Under Armour Future Finals will take place on Friday-Sunday at Spooky Nook Champion Mill, in Hamilton, Ohio.