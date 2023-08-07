The Martinsville Mustangs had an announced crowd of more than 2,200 fans for their final home game on Friday, and the team gave the Hooker Field faithful a win to finish the season. Martinsville scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth on the way to a 3-1 victory over the Boone Bigfoots.

In the bottom of the eighth, Carter Dorighi (Butler) led off the frame with a walk. On a wild pitch, the speedster rounded second and reached third, and eventually came around to score on a single by Adam Fallon (Bowling Green) one batter later.

Later in the inning, Lucas Carmichael (William & Mary) walked to put two on with one out. With two outs, Bo Rusher (Catawba) brought both Fallon and Carmichael in to score on a single, the eventual game-winning hit.

“The win has kind of resembled our team all year,” said Mustangs coach Kregg Snook. “The amount of the fight they play with and the competitive nature they have, they do a really good job and they realize they’re never out of games, so it was really good to get one late there, especially on the last home game.”

Earlier in the game, Mustangs pitcher Dillon Moran (Embry-Riddle) put together his best pitching performance of the season, throwing 6.1 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and two walks. Moran struck out a season high 13 batters to pick up the win.

“Dillon Moran was excellent, as he’s been all year long,” Snook said. “I wanted to make sure that he went out on the right note to a standing ovation in front a good crowd.”

Boone’s only run came in the seventh inning, right after Moran was replaced by reliever Jonathan Todd (Western Carolina). Todd walked Rhogue Wallace, who stole second, got to third on a Boone hit, and scored on a passed ball to give the Bigfoots a 1-0 lead in the pitchers’ duel.

Adam Bogosian (Lafayette) got the pitching save for Martinsville, throwing two scoreless innings, and allowing just one hit while striking out three.

Fallon and Rusher led Martinsville with two hits each.

Friday’s home finale was followed by a postgame fireworks show for the fans.

“It was great. We’ve had excellent crowds all year, but tonight was exceptional as well,” Snook said. “It was good to send the fans home happy and send our boys out on the right note at Hooker Field.”

SEASON FINALE

Martinsville went on the road on Saturday for the season finale, but were unable to finish the summer with a win. The Mustangs fell to the Peninsula Pilots, 8-7, in Hampton.

Martinsville took a 2-0 lead in the first inning before allowing four runs to the Pilots in the bottom of the second and two more in the fourth.

The Mustangs attempted a late comeback, scoring one run in the eighth and four in the ninth.

Drew Needham (Western Carolina) led the Mustangs at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, walk, three runs scored, and three RBIs.

Fallon and Doc Daniels (Wilson) both had two hits. Daniels added two RBIs, and Fallon had a run and an RBI.

Dorighi added two runs and an RBI.

Five relievers allowed just two combined runs for Martinsville. Adam Gillett (Paris) and Avery Cain (NC A&T) both pitched one hitless inning with one strikeout each. Bassett High School graduate Trever Barnes (Lynchburg) threw 0.2 innings, allowing one hit, three walks, and a run, while striking out one. Fellow BHS grad Drew Fisher (P&HCC) threw one inning, allowing one hit and one run.

Stirling Thomas (NC A&T) got the final out for Martinsville in relief.

FINAL STANDINGS

Martinsville finished the season 18-26. The team went 4-6 in their final 10 games, and finished the second half 9-14.

The Mustangs finished seventh in the Coastal Plain League West Division in both the second half and final standings.

Despite not reaching the playoffs, Snook said his squad did reach its goals off the field this season.

“We really wanted to build a team, and that was my message when the guys first reported to town was just to build a team,” he said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better group or team. They love each other on the field, off the field, so it’s been a really special group to watch play and coach and be around every day.”

The Lexington County Blowfish (28-18, 16-8) won the CPL West second half, and will join the Forest City Owls (26-20) as the two representatives from the West in the CPL playoffs. The Owls won the CPL West first half.

The winners of each division in the first and second halves are given automatic bids into the playoffs.

FINAL STATS

- Dorighi led Martinsville with a .338 batting average and eight doubles. He added 49 hits and 23 RBIs.

- Fallon had a team-high 50 hits and 42 runs, while adding 27 RBIs and 30 walks.

- Johnboy Rittenhouse (P&HCC) led Martinsville with 12 home runs and 33 RBIs. He added 22 runs while hitting .268 on the season.

- Carmichael led Martinsville with 39 walks. He hit .272 on the season with 26 hits and 31 RBIs.

- Needham had seven home runs, 32 runs, and 24 RBIs.

- Moran led Martinsville on the mound with a 2.81 earned run average, and 55 strike outs. He threw a team-high 38.1 innings over eight starts.

- Caden Plummer (VMI) had 45 strikeouts in 37.2 innings pitched. He started eight games, and threw one complete game, while appearing in 10 contests.

- Tim Cunningham (St. Johns) appeared in a team-high 20 games and finished with a 2.91 ERA and 28 strikeouts.

THIS WEEKEND’S BOXSCORES

Friday

Martinsville Mustangs 3, Boone Bigfoots 1

BB 000 000 100 – 1 3 0

MM 000 000 03X – 3 4 1

Martinsville hitters: C. Dorighi 0-3, BB, R; A. Fallon 2-4, R, RBI, SB; D. Needham 0-2, 2BB, SB; L. Carmichael 0-2, 2BB, R, SB; B. Rusher 2-3, BB, 2RBI; C. Easley 0-3, BB, SB

Martinsville pitchers: D. Moran (W) 6.1IP, H, 2BB, 13K; J. Todd 0.2IP, H, R, K; A. Bogosian 2IP, H, 3K

Saturday

Peninsula Pilots 8, Martinsville Mustangs 7

MM 200 000 014 – 7 10 1

PP 040 200 11X – 8 7 1

Mustangs hitters: C. Dorighi 1-5, 2B, 2R, RBI, SB; A. Fallon 2-5, R, RBI; D. Needham 3-4, HR, 2B, BB, 3R, 3RBI, SB; L. Carmichael 0-3, BB, HBP, SB; D. Daniels 2-5, 2RBI; I. Francis 0-3, HBP; R. Robinett 1-3, 2B, BB, R; C. Plaster 1-3

Mustangs pitchers: C. Plummer 4IP, 5H, 6R, 5ER, BB, 7K; A. Gillett IP, K; A. Cain IP, K; T. Barnes 0.2IP, H, R, 3BB, K; D. Fisher IP, H, R; S. Thomas 0.1IP