Thursday was NASCAR Night at Chicago’s Wrigley Field. With the Cup Series taking to the streets of Chicago that weekend, drivers were welcomed to the home of the Chicago Cubs to celebrate the history of the event.

And the Cubs lost the game.

Not only did they lose the game, they lost largely because they tried to bunt, (unsuccessfully!), (twice!), in the early innings with runners in scoring position.

It’s fine, I’m not angry about it anymore. But if you want to convince NASCAR drivers and fans that baseball is cool, you’re not going to do it by bunting, which is the most uncool thing you can do with a baseball bat.

But anyways, I was following along with the game (because I’m a Cubs fan and hate it) and it got me thinking – what current NASCAR driver would help the Cubs the most right now?

For some reason, my first thought was Brad Keselowski. I can’t tell you why. To me, he just looks like a first baseman, which the Cubs need.

(The Cubs also need a third baseman, outfielders, catcher, a bunch of relievers, you get it…)

Then that got me thinking—how would I construct a baseball lineup with current NASCAR drivers?

This lineup has nothing to do with the drivers’ racing ability. It has everything to do with their perceived athleticism and personality. Because, every player at each baseball position has their own personality. If you put me in a room with a baseball team, within 30 minutes I could tell you what position each person plays. It’s just a fun thing about the sport.

So here is the lineup I came up with.

Starting pitchers—Daniel Suarez, Austin Cindric, Bubba Wallace

Is Daniel Suarez left-handed? For some reason, he seems like someone who would be left-handed. Google isn’t helping, but I can picture him being a wire-y, good lefty on the mound.

Austin Cindric is currently the tallest driver in the Cup Series at 6’3”. He’s like racing’s Randy Johnson.

Bubba Wallace has an arm, because we’ve seen him throwing football with fans in the stands during rain delays. Also, he seems to have the mentality of a guy you want pitching for you in Game 3 of a series when you desperately need a win. He’s not a No. 1 guy in your rotation, but he’s the type of guy who will emphatically say “Give me the ball” in big moments.

This staff doesn’t have an ace, but I think it’s three reliable guys who will give you innings and everything they have on bump every five days.

Relievers – Alex Bowman, Noah Gragson, Corey LaJoie

Look, what I’m about to say isn’t offensive to baseball players. They know this is true.

Baseball relievers are a strange bunch.

They don’t get to watch the games from the dugout. They have to sit in the bullpen and find ways to pass the time. They grow their hair out and have weird facial hair. They dance and make fake glasses out of cups. And they’re always there to throw bubble gum and sunflower seeds on the star of the game during TV interviews. Relievers are the best, honestly.

All of that is to say, Noah Gragson has more baseball reliever energy than an actual baseball reliever. All those weird haircuts and big sunglasses. He has a bit of an edge, which means he’s going to lock in when he gets in the game, but he’s also really funny.

I mostly just think watching Bowman, Gragson, and LaJoie do bullpen antics would be fun. They’re the most fun drivers right now.

Closer – Kevin Harvick

I could see Kevin Harvick being the old guy at the end of the bench, just quietly watching the game, being locked in and focused, knowing exactly what his job is. I could also see him having a really cool 80’s rock song he runs out to. He’s quiet and not too flashy beyond that. He just runs onto the field, gets the job done in the most impressive fashion, then walks off and into the locker room without a word to anyone. He’s Mariano Rivera.

First Base – Brad Keselowski/Kyle Busch

We have a platoon at first base because Brad has the better glove but can’t hit lefties. Whichever batter isn’t playing first is DH that day. Both just kind of look like first basemen, even though Brad’s a bit on the shorter side for the position. Keselowski is 5’10” and Busch is 6’1”.

Brad would lead the team in doubles and have a higher on-base percentage, but Busch would lead the team in home runs, even with a much lower batting average.

Second Base – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Quiet, unassuming, but is solid and shows up in big moments. Stenhouse reminds me of Dodgers second baseman Chris Taylor. I’m not sure how well he would hit, but he’s athletic enough to be a defense-first infielder, and would have some surprising pop and speed on the bases. He would be legendary for having a single monster game in Game 7 of a playoff series, which keeps him on the roster for years to come.

Shortstop – Chase Elliott

Who else would play shortstop for this team? Chase Elliott is racing’s Derek Jeter. He’s popular, he’s an ambassador for the sport, and he’s also very, very good. He’s not only a first ballot hall of famer, but he’s the closest this generation would get to a unanimous Hall of Fame pick, if that was a thing in NASCAR.

Beyond that, I could see Chase having a good glove. You know that famous Jeter play, “The Flip,” where he runs across the infield and plays a ball way out of position but still gets the out? I could see Chase doing something like that. It’s like, he’s always there, even when you don’t expect it. That’s what you need out of a shortstop.

Third Base – Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin is sneaky athletic. He’s a great golfer, and a pretty good basketball player. You need a really good athlete patrolling the corner.

I could see Denny being a high on-base percentage hitter. He’ll lead the team in batting average, probably be your leadoff batter, with also the ability to hit about 20 homers a season.

I also just think it would be funny to have Denny and Chase next to each other in the infield.

Left Field – William Byron

William Byron would bat third in the lineup and lead the team in RBIs. He’s athletic enough to play a good outfield. He won’t be the biggest star or sell the most jerseys, but he’d be a perennial all-star. He’s Milwaukee Brewers’ left fielder Christian Yelich.

Center Field – Ross Chastain

We all know Ross isn’t afraid to crash into the wall if needed. He has gold glove centerfielder written all over him. He isn’t Mike Trout with the bat, but he’s getting on SportsCenter top plays at least once a week. He’s Atlanta Braves legend Andruw Jones.

Right Field – Michael McDowell

Michael McDowell is the epitome of a “three true outcomes” hitter – someone who seemingly walks, strikes out, or hits a home run in every at bat. He’s going to strike out a lot, but he’s got enough power to hit 40 home runs a year. He’s also going to compete in the home run derby every year, and become legendary for that alone, like Mets first baseman Pete Alonso. You have to have that in your lineup.

Catcher – Martin Truex Jr.

I came up with this for one reason. Which driver would runners coming from third least want to see blocking the plate? I feel like Martin Truex has a look to him that’s like, if you try to run him over it’s going to hurt.

He’s also a little older, and good veteran to have in the clubhouse, like former Giants catcher Buster Posey.

Pinch runner – Ryan Blaney

Ryan Blaney would be the most popular guy on the team, and the entire stadium would erupt every time he puts on a helmet and runs onto the field. He’s stealing second on the first pitch every time, but, that being said, he’s a huge liability at the plate and in the field. But, everyone loves him, especially in the clubhouse.

Manager – Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Clint Bowyer

Clint Bowyer had major Joe Maddon energy. Joe Maddon used to coach the Cubs and L.A. Angels, and he would always do these crazy antics to try to bring the players together and take stress off of everyone. He brought actual baby bears to Cubs spring training once for the players to play with. He always had his teams dress up for away series. He’s fun and a great manager for young guys just getting used to the big leagues, but often needed someone else to rein him in. That’s where Dale Jr. comes in. He relates to the players, having been on the biggest stage with the most scrutiny, and players respect him. Plus, no one knows more about the ins and outs of the sport.

The personalities of Dale and Bowyer mesh perfectly and would be sure to bring a World Series title. Also, I know neither manager would allow the team to ever, ever bunt.