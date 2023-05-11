I was listening to one of my favorite sports podcasts…

O.K., it was a podcast about The Bachelor. But, The Bachelor is a sport. You have players competing, there’s a regular season and playoffs, the champion gets a ring in the end, and…

Sorry, let me get back on track.

I was listening to one of my favorite sports podcasts (which is about The Bachelor, which is a sport) and they were talking about Artificial Intelligence, known more colloquially as AI.

If you don’t know, AI is intelligence demonstrated by machines. It is more and more commonly being used to create computer-generated media and content.

That is what the conversation on the sports podcast about The Bachelor was about. Eventually, unless there are serious regulations put in place, all of our favorite TV shows and movies, anything we read, watch, or listen to will be computer-generated.

Currently, the Writer’s Guild of America is on strike against media corporations. They’re ultimately striking for better pay for TV writers, but a pretty big sticking point in negotiations is the writers want language put in their contract that states media companies cannot use AI as a way of replacing human writers.

The giant corporations are, obviously, not going to go for that, because AI, to them, means much, much more money. Why would you pay for humans to write, direct, even act in a TV show when you can have computers generate all the content you could ever imagine for a fraction of the price.

And it’s not just fiction and art that can be made. Anyone can use the AI chatbot, ChatGPT, which is a website where you give it a prompt and it will write, basically, anything.

A few weeks ago my college friend texted our group chat asking us to read and edit a cover letter she was writing for a job application. Another friend in the chat suggested that she just put the job posting and her resume into ChatGPT and have that program write the cover letter for her.

To me, that felt gross, and creepy, and almost like cheating. I didn’t like the idea.

Also, the cover letter ChatGPT came back with was pretty bad, but that means nothing now. Obviously, these programs are getting better and better every day and in the very near future computers will be able to create something better than any human could.

And that terrifies me. Like, wake in the middle of the night in a cold sweat terrified. I’ve always been fearful of robots, but those people at Boston Dynamics who are making robotic dogs and people are nowhere near as villainous as those who are making the AI programs that anyone will be able to access with the click of a button.

According to Forbes.com, Goldman Sachs estimates that eventually nearly 300 million jobs could be lost or diminished by AI technology. The Associated Press has for years been using computers to write photo cutlines and game stories. Eventually you’ll be able to upload video from a game and have an AI written story in seconds. Public figures can just talk to a computer in the same way they do a reporter now, and a feature story or profile can be written out of thin air. And those stories will have perfect grammar and syntax, eliminating the need for writers and copy editors.

Not to mention those who could use AI technology for deep fake videos and sound bytes of celebrities or politicians, making it seem like the real person did or said anything that creator wants them to appear to do or say.

I know the world is always evolving and it’s natural for people to be afraid of future tech. My fears of AI probably sound to some like I’m one of those people in the 1930s who listened to The War of the Worlds radio broadcast and started to panic thinking aliens were actually attacking the earth.

But, I guess I’m just old fashioned. I like listening to people play musical instruments live. I like watching stand-up comedy and imagining the comic writing the material themselves. I like watching real actors on real TV shows, and knowing the shows were made by real people (writers who were compensated fairly for their work…).

Whenever I get really scared about where we’re going with future technology, I remind myself we’ll always have live sports. Computers may be able to write about what happened, but they can’t affect the games.

(O.K., they can affect The Bachelor, and I guess we could have computer-generated NBA or NFL seasons, and, oh crap, there are those cold-sweats again…)

But, AI can’t replace remarkable human feats. It can't replicate the joy on the face of a little kid getting their first hit in T-Ball, running for their first touchdown, or scoring their first goal.

A computer can’t make home runs go farther, or take away how incredible it is to see a runner or swimmer break a world record. You may one day be able to type in “incredible Steph Curry 3-point shot” or "new Simone Biles floor routine" and the computer can make a remarkably life-like video, but it would never beat seeing the real thing.

It's funny to think sports have been around for hundreds of years, and yet, in many ways, they're also the future of humanity. Watching sports live and in person has always been the place technology can’t ruin, and, to me, that’s something really beautiful. It's simple, but gives me just a little bit of hope.