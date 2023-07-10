Player 1 took her usual spot in the far left corner of the court. It’s a spot she found out works best for her game, because her backhand is, admittedly, not good.

She could hear the words of her coach, Serena Williams, still ringing in her ears. “Don’t run around your backhand!,” Coach Serena Williams would yell. But, Player 1 discovered standing far to the left gives her the best chance of maximizing her abilities to go right, without risking the need to use her backhand.

Player 1 often wondered if she should just work in her downtime to make her backhand better, but those thoughts usually came to her in the middle of a game, not during a time when she could actually do anything about it.

It had already been a not-so-great day on the court for Player 1. For the first time in her storied career, she lost. A five set match, each set best-of-five games, came down to the fifth and final set, and Player 2 was victorious, 40-15. On game point, Player 1 hit the ball right into the net. Her first loss was one of her doing.

After a break for Player 2 to make a phone call, he said “What’s next?” After some thinking, Player 1 said, “One more set, for all the marbles.”

Player 2 nodded his head, put his hat back on, and grabbed his paddle… er, um, racket. He grabbed his racket.

“This one is for all the marbles” said commentator John McEnroe, as a hush went over the crowd.

Player 1 got one more pep-talk from her coach, Serena Williams, who told her simply, “Slow the game down. Let it come to you.” Player 1 nodded as she took one more sip of her water from a bottle she had bought at a Dave Matthews Band concert.

Player 2 threw Player 1 the ball. She took it and prepared for her pre-serve routine. She took a deep breath, stepped to the line, and bounced the ball three times before dropping it and winding back to hit it off the bounce.

The next 10 minutes or so are a blur, but they’re the best Player 1 has ever felt on the court. She could feel herself getting better at a game she had felt like she already mastered. Light on her feet, she could bound from sideline to sideline with ease. No shot was too low or ever out of her reach, and like her coach, Serena Williams, had been instructing her, she was getting better at knowing how to place her shots. “Put it where your opponent isn’t,” as Coach Serena Williams would say.

She even got a point off of a backhand shot, which brought out a celebratory yell so powerful she just knew her coach, Serena Williams, would be proud of both.

There are times on the court Player 1 would get so in the zone she didn’t even know the score and would forgot how many shots had even been played. Sometimes she wondered if that was a good or bad thing.

The two opponents – rivals at this point, given neither had ever played against anyone else – fought back-and-forth, and again found themselves tied, 2-2, going into the fifth game.

The deciding game featured some of the longest volleys of the day. Player 1 thought she was off to a good start with a fastball shot that nearly hit Player 2 in the face as he rushed to play up by the net, where he and Player 1 both knew he was his best. But while he attempted to defend his teeth, his paddle… I mean, RACKET, totally his racket… got in the way just in time, bouncing the ball across the net and almost into Player 1’s face. Her defense wasn’t quite as quick, and the ball hit the handle, landing just below her feet.

Fifteen-love quickly turned into 30 and then 40-love. Player 1 needed a comeback. She got the next point, which gave her the serve back. Serving is always when she feels the most confident.

Deep breath.

Bounce.

Bounce.

Bounce.

Another volley and another eventual point, 40-30.

It was for nothing. The next volley would last just three shots, and the game ended on another unforced error by Player 1.

She picked up the ball and threw it across the court, and dropped her… racket to the ground in disgust, letting out a yell, this time not in celebration.

“Man, I haven’t seen a temper tantrum like that since I quit playing,” said Commentator John McEnroe.

---

O.K., fine, the previous story wasn’t about a great tennis match for the ages. It was about a pickle ball game I played over the weekend, and I’m Player 1.

No, my coach is not Serena Williams, although, how cool would that be?!

Also, John McEnroe has never commentated one of my pickle ball games but sometimes when I hit a really good shot I imagine he is and he’s yelling, “WOW! That’s one of the best shots I’ve ever seen! Cara Cooper is an incredible talent!”

And he would have said that about a lot of the shots I played this weekend, because, honestly, I lost and I’m still mad about it, but I played so good and I can feel myself getting better. When I’m playing pickle ball it’s honestly the first time I’ve ever felt like a true athlete, not to brag.

So this story isn’t necessarily about the greatest single game comeback on the court, but there will be a comeback. I’ll be back, and as I’m sure my coach, Serena Williams, has said at least once in her life, “It’s not about falling down, it’s about getting back up again.”