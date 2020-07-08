Hooker Field to host Old North State League All-Star Classic Saturday

Hooker Field will be the host for the Old North State League's All-Star Classic on Saturday which will feature two games and a home run derby.
The Old North State League is a summer college baseball league based on North Carolina that hosts eight teams across the state, including the Deep River Muddogs, the Guilford Lumberkings, and the Bull City Crash, all of which have played games against the Martinsville Mustangs this summer.
The ONSL East All-Stars will be the High Point-Thomasville HiToms at 3 p.m. on Saturday, and the West All-Stars will face off against the Mustangs around 7 p.m. The day will also include a home run derby for ONSL participants beginning around 6 p.m.
Gates will open at 2 p.m. and tickets are $8 for the day. Full concessions will be available and the beer garden will be open.
All three events will be broadcast on the Martinsville Mustangs' website.
