Four years ago, former Chatmoss Country Club president Bill Sibbick organized a group to sponsor local professional golfer Adam Webb, a graduate of Magna Vista High School.

At the time, Webb played on the GPro Tour, which was established in 2013 as a regional tour for aspiring pros.

Webb and GPro Tour tournament director, Gary Haugh came to Sibbick and asked if Chatmoss would like to sponsor one of the tour's tournaments.

"I said, yea that would be awesome. That would be fun," Sibbick said.

Four years later, Chatmoss and GPro have built a strong partnership and an annual event. This year's Chatmoss Classic was played on Tuesday-Thursday of this week, with more than 110 golfers competing over the 3-rounds of play.

The tournament was one of four designated majors for the Tour during the season schedule that began last August and will run through December.

Sibbick said he believes the reason the Tour comes back every year is because, simply, "they love the golf course."

"Gary said the guys love coming here. They love the golf course, they love the members who are very gracious to them," Sibbick added. "It's been kind of a win-win for us. We love having them. He has a tough time finding golf courses in this day and time to play because so many people after the pandemic started playing more golf, so he loves us, and loves having it here.

"The condition of the golf course, the guys just rave about it, so that's what helped us become a major and keeps them coming back."

The course played right into tournament winner Brayden Garrison's strengths.

"It was pretty fun to play," Garrison said of the course. "It just happened to fit my game really well. You had to hit it in the fairway and hit good irons shots, and I love big, fast, slopey Bermuda greens, so it worked out nicely."

Chatmoss has previously hosted other pro and amateur events with the Virginia State Golf Association, but club operations manager PC Wells said the GPro Tour is "clearly the best talent and most talented golfers we've ever had, no question about it."

To prepare for the 3-day tournament, Wells said the course's maintenance crew had to put in extra hours, and even came in late on Wednesday night to mow the fairways before the final round on Thursday.

"The golf course superintendent, he lives in Greensboro and he actually slept up here last night so he would be ready for today's event," Wells said. "Hats off to them for the job that they do."

Wells said Chatmoss would love to host more big tournaments, but said part of the issue with drawing those events is a lack of hotels in the area, something the VSGA has pointed to in the past. Most competitors in this week's GPro event stayed with host families.

Wells is hopeful with the announcement of a new hotel being built in Martinsville, and the possibility of more coming to Danville, golf organizers around the state will take notice of what is here in the area.

"The golf course holds up well, it's just matter of having other amenities, and hopefully we'll get there," he said.

Wells thanked Sibbick and Sibbick's wife, Beth, for the work put into getting GPro to the area, and said, "They go out of their way and put a lot of effort into making it a first class event."

With another successful GPro event in the books, Sibbick and Wells agreed there is proof Chatmoss is a special course and a draw for our area.

"It's just a feather in our cap, and I think we'll probably have more VSGA events here," Sibbick said. "It's a golf course that everybody when they come here goes, 'Oh wow, what a gem.' We're proud of it and it's nice to have an event here like this. It's something we enjoy having every year. The members enjoy it. They come out and enjoy watching the players, and the players feel welcome, so it's a win-win."

"I think the golf course is in better shape every year that they've played it, and I think the players appreciate that," Wells said. "And it's embraced by the membership, and it's fun. It's been nice."

