Kovac memorial golf tournament continues drive to help young golfers in the area

Golf was a big part of growing up for Martinsville’s Aaron Kovac, Chris Clark, and their friends.
Clark recalled this week the countless summer days and afternoons after school he and his friends would head out to Forest Park Country Club.
“Walk nine holes, 18 holes, sometimes 36 or 54,” Clark said. “Just playing a lot of golf and hanging out and being boys. That’s what we grew up doing.”
When Kovac passed away in 2014, Clark and his other childhood friends decided to start a memorial golf tournament so they could not only remember their friend but also raise money for other youth golfers in the area.
Forest Park Country Club hosted The KOVAC Part III memorial golf tournament last Saturday. Last year’s second year of the event raised $1000 for the PGA Junior League at Chatmoss Country Club, a league to help young athletes in the area learn and compete in golf.
In this, the third year of the tournament, Clark said they hope to exceed last year’s donation.
Clark is one of eight members of a local committee—along with Robbie Burton, Chris Boswell, J.D. Draper, Marty Stanley, John Gregory, Ryan Mayo, and Nathan Mayo – who were friends with Kovac growing up.
“Golf was something that kind of kept us together and Forest Park was the place that we used to hang out,” Clark said.
Kovac was a 1997 graduate of Martinsville High School. Clark, who grew up going to Martinsville schools before moving to Carlisle for high school and graduating in 1999, said he knew Kovac from the time they were about eight or nine years old.
“We wanted to do something that was true to who Aaron was,” Clark said. “Aaron was a big guy. He was just an energetic, fun-loving, hilarious dude. Never met a stranger. Loved his family, loved his friends, but really loved the game of golf.
“And because that was what really tied us all together was junior golf we felt like in his name what better idea than to sponsor junior golf and promote that in the area.”
The tournament, which was attended by Kovac’s parents, Bob and Kathy, and his brother, Adam, had premiere sponsors American National Bank and Subway.
Hamlet Vineyards in Bassett also hosted a champions dinner on Friday night before the event.
In addition to monetary donations to the junior golf league, the head pro at Forest Park, who is also involved with the tournament, was able to host a series of golf camps for young golfers in the area.
“I think we are seeing an increase in access to golf by junior golfers in the area and we’re hoping to really promote it and push it and see even more as the years go by,” Clark said.
The last two years of the tournament have really taken off and Clark said the group has reached new heights when it comes to putting on a great golf event.
The hope is 2021 can see even more growth.
“The main goal of ours is to honor Aaron,” he said. “We really hope that that makes Aaron, as he’s looking down on us, as well as his parents, really proud to know that not only are we putting on a great event but we’re bolstering young golfers to be able to maybe walk in Aaron’s footsteps.
“We’re hoping the people continue to sign up and continue to have fun.”
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com
