Kovac memorial golf tournament continues drive to help young golfers in the area

Kovac was a 1997 graduate of Martinsville High School. Clark, who grew up going to Martinsville schools before moving to Carlisle for high school and graduating in 1999, said he knew Kovac from the time they were about eight or nine years old.

“We wanted to do something that was true to who Aaron was,” Clark said. “Aaron was a big guy. He was just an energetic, fun-loving, hilarious dude. Never met a stranger. Loved his family, loved his friends, but really loved the game of golf.

“And because that was what really tied us all together was junior golf we felt like in his name what better idea than to sponsor junior golf and promote that in the area.”

The tournament, which was attended by Kovac’s parents, Bob and Kathy, and his brother, Adam, had premiere sponsors American National Bank and Subway.

Hamlet Vineyards in Bassett also hosted a champions dinner on Friday night before the event.

In addition to monetary donations to the junior golf league, the head pro at Forest Park, who is also involved with the tournament, was able to host a series of golf camps for young golfers in the area.