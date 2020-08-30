Local players thankful Junior Mustangs program helping them get back into baseball shape

Unlike most other athletes, high school baseball players had options to continue playing this summer after the school seasons were canceled in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But even though players were able to play a few travel tournaments, it has still taken time for them to get back into the hang of live baseball games after such a long layoff. That’s why local players are glad to have the Junior Mustangs program this fall.

The Junior Mustangs are a development program in the Martinsville Mustangs organization for baseball players in 8th-12th grade. The program was able to have three teams this fall – two younger teams called the Racers and Ponies, and an older squad for high school juniors and seniors. The hope is the program can develop players who could eventually play for the Coastal Plain League squad that calls Hooker Field home during the summer.

Until the time comes when these players are old enough to fill the real Mustangs roster, they’re using this summer as a chance to make up for lost time this spring.

“Right now I’m not really getting to play so this is a really good opportunity just to get on the field and get some reps in and play,” said Junior Mustangs player Addison Clark. Clark is a rising senior at Carlisle and is committed to play at VMI in 2021.