It’s not typical for a college baseball player to find more power when they move to a wood bat league.

Don’t tell that to Johnboy Rittenhouse.

During his college baseball season at Patrick & Henry Community College, Rittenhouse hit seven home runs in 43 games.

This summer with the Martinsville Mustangs, Rittenhouse has 12 home runs in 26 games. He leads the Coastal Plain League in homers, and has eight in the last 10 games.

Power has always been the biggest part of Rittenhouse’s game, but he admits his numbers were down a bit at P&HCC the last two seasons. This summer with the Mustangs, he’s worked with hitting coach Cory Russell to make minor adjustments, tweaking his hands and getting more leg kick earlier in his swing.

The changes have paid off in a big way.

“It’s just been clicking,” Rittenhouse said in a recent interview. “My swing has felt better now than it has in a long time. I’m hoping I can take it into my next year. I’m just clicking and seeing it well now.”

Rittenhouse was named Coastal Plain League hitter of the week last Saturday after hitting six home runs in seven games, including a three homer, six RBI night against the Asheboro Zookeepers on July 16. During the week, he hit .480 with 12 hits and a CPL best 10 runs and 17 RBIs. He slugged 1.360, and had a .552 on-base percentage.

He’s raised his batting average to .283 on the season, which Rittenhouse said “feels amazing” given where he started the summer.

“The beginning of the summer I was playing some, but I really wasn’t doing that well,” he said. “I think I started off the first couple weeks like 3-for-30. My average was awful. Then the week before the all-star break was when I made the adjustment in my swing.

“It’s been a lot more fun playing every day, being able to produce, especially in a league like this. This is a pretty big summer league, a very competitive summer league, so it feels good to be helping the team as much as I can.

“When I was young, like 16, 17, playing travel ball, I always hit home runs. This is more like me. This is what I’m used to.”

Rittenhouse played in the CPL on a temporary contract at the end of last summer, so he knew a bit of what to expect.

He’s found, compared to P&HCC, the league a lot different. The pitching is better, and it’s more competitive overall, but, “it’s making me a lot better hitter and getting me ready for the next level,” he said.

Baseball has been a part of Rittenhouse’s life since he was old enough hold a bat. He grew up in a family of sports lovers. His grandfather was a legendary little league coach of more than 50 years in Monticello Little League just outside of Charlottesville.

Rittenhouse’s mom played softball at Longwood University, and his dad played baseball in high school.

Whenever he needs a pick-me-up after a bad stretch, his family is always the ones to bring him back.

“I’ll get in slump here and there and my dad always says the same thing—‘Boy you’ve been hitting since you could walk,’” he said.

“My granddad… He was just a legend and I was just always with him and always around baseball and he would always work with me… My parents have always been nothing but supportive. I’m grateful for that and it got me where I am today. No one has ever told me, ‘No, you’re not playing baseball. It’s always been nothing but support. The whole family, parents, grandparents, aunts, they love baseball so it works out.”

Even though he also played football and basketball at Fluvanna County High School, in Palmyra, Virginia, playing baseball in college was always Rittenhouse’s dream. The COVID-19 pandemic had an effect on his recruiting options, which is why he chose to go the junior college route at P&HCC.

That “huge opportunity,” he called playing with the Patriots worked out. He was named First Team All-Region 10 this spring, and this fall he’ll transfer to the University of the Cumberlands, an NAIA school in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The Patriots went 49-9 this spring and reached the NAIA World Series.

Now that his swing is fixed, Rittenhouse has more he needs to work on defensively before making his next move. Cumberlands coaches have told him he’ll have to move to the outfield, a position the longtime third baseman has never played before. He’s lost some weight to get faster and played a handful of games in left field for the Mustangs the last couple weeks to try to get ready.

“Moving to the outfield is a little bit of an adjustment, but it’s not that crazy,” Rittenhouse said. “I don’t really care where I’m playing, I just want to be in the lineup, so wherever they put me I’m not going to complain. I’m just going to have to work at it and be better at it.”

No matter where he plays at his next stop, Rittenhouse said his time playing for two Martinsville teams has him ready for anything.

“I played for Cody Ellis my first year at PH, and Brandon Nania my second year… both of them have done nothing but help me succeed,” he said. “This summer coach Russell and (Mustangs head coach) Kregg Snook have really helped me a lot with my swing. I think my two years at PH and this year is really, really helping me and really gotten me ready for the next chapter. That’s why I’m not really that worried about going, I’m not nervous… I know what the college life is like, I know what the baseball life is like. It’ll be smooth going in there.”

Get to know Johnboy Rittenhouse

Hometown? Scottsville, Virginia

“It’s about three hours from here, a little town in Fluvanna County. It’s about 30 minutes south of Charlottesville… I grew up there, I love it. I never want to leave it. A lot of people want to get out of their hometown, but me, I would love to stay there the rest of my life. Go to college, come back, start my life there. All my family is there. I love it there.

Favorite baseball team? Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds

“I’m a Nationals fan because it’s local to me and I grew up a Nationals fan, but also I’m a Reds fan. My dad grew up liking the Reds and he kind of got me liking the Reds. They haven’t been very good, but this year they’ve gotten better… They’ve got a lot of young guys this year. They’re going to be good so I’m excited for that.”

Favorite baseball player growing up? Bryce Harper

“He’s always been my favorite, from the time he was a rookie and now still. His attitude, he plays the game hard, he’s got a lot of grit. I’ve always loved him because I was a Nationals fan… I’ve always loved him. I had one of the Fatheads, the sticker on the wall, of him. When I was playing travel ball I wore No. 34 because that was his number. Always Bryce Harper.

Walk up song? Sleigh Like Santa – Kodak Black

“I’ve changed my walk up song a couple times this year, but I asked my buddy, ‘Hey man, you got any good walk up ideas?’ and he showed me a couple and I really liked that. The first game I used it was Saturday, and I hit a home run the first inning with it so I have to keep it now for a couple days.”

When do you change your walk-up song?

“It’s kind of when I get tired of it. I’m not really a superstitious person. These last couple weeks when I’ve been playing well everyone has been saying, like don’t shave, and this and that. ‘You’ve got to do everything the same.’ I’m not really a superstitious person so I don’t really care. When I get tired of it I’ll change it, but I’ll probably keep this the rest of the summer. I’m liking this right now.”