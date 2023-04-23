When Alfredo Huerta is running and it starts to get tough, he channels his mind back to the first time he ran a marathon, “and I think to myself what a big mistake I had made because it’s so mentally draining,” Huerta said in a recent phone interview.

“You’re putting your body through something that it’s never been able to do or accomplish,” he added. “So a lot of the race is a lot of self-doubt, but at the same time you’re teaching yourself something completely new, something you’ve never done before.”

Huerta, who is an officer with the Martinsville Police Department, completed the Boston Marathon on Monday for the fifth time. Since he first ran in Boston in 2016, he’s completed, he thinks, about 33 marathons, but he’s also added other challenges as well. He’s done ultra-marathons, 24 hour races, 100 mile races, and even Iron Man triathlons.

That doesn’t mean the shorter distance marathon races get any easier, though, especially this year. Huerta suffered an injury in February which stifled his training. Since then, he’s worked on just trying to stay healthy, while training enough to go into Boston able to enjoy the event without hurting himself.

“That was kind of my goal this year, to just go into it and enjoy the scenery and take in pretty much everything.”

The weather this year made the race a little easier, he said. In the morning for the start it was cloudy with a mist and a little bit of rain. It stayed cloudy and cool the rest of the time he was running, until the very end when it started pouring down rain.

"A lot of people kind of get deterred by it, but as runners we expect it during training runs, so it’s kind of normal almost unfortunately," Huerta said.

"That was the biggest thing I would tell people. This weather is almost perfect and ideal versus 70-90 degree weather, especially for Boston because they don’t have a lot of shade. The roads are completely open, so when the sun is beating down on you, a lot of people have passed out in previous years, versus this year just a little bit of wind and cool weather. It was a little bit more pleasant, for sure."

Now that he’s done Boston so many times, Huerta knows what to train for. His first time was different. He went into the race blindly, and didn't do any research beforehand.

“I just kind of say, ‘Hey, this is a big important race, let’s do it,’” he said. “But having the experience on it allows me to know when to push and when to kind of back it down because I know what’s coming up ahead, versus the first year when I was going into it blindly and I was just running on feel. I was just like, ‘Oh, wait a minute. This is a little tough.’”

The training Huerta is able to get in Martinsville helps him for when things get difficult during races.

“When the famous ‘Heartbreak Hill’ tends to break a lot of people and you see people walking, it’s a tough hill but our area is able to train me up for that since we have a lot of hills,” he said.

“The elevation here in Martinsville is fantastic training grounds for really any races you go to nationwide.”

This year’s Boston Marathon had an added bit of value for Huerta and everyone in attendance, because it was the 10 year anniversary of the Boston bombings at the finish line of the race.

When Huerta was training for his first Boston race, a lot of people asked if the bombings deterred him from trying to qualify. He told them at the time that actually made him want to run the race more, because it was a way of showing people they can’t take away what makes him and other runners happy.

He still has that mentality today.

“Making sure people know that they’re not going to suppress us from participating in these events is important,” Huerta said. “Knowing that they’re not going to get to us, that we’re going to continue to do what we like to do.”

Even with this being the 10 year anniversary of the bombings, Huerta said it felt just like any other year, which is a good thing. Seeing the people line the course and cheer is what made him fall in love with the race in the first place. Knowing there are others cheering him on, wanting him to finish and succeed makes the challenge of running 26.2 miles much easier.

“It’s really, I would say, overwhelming just simply because you have so many other people surrounding you, but at the same time it’s relieving because you’re not the only one there, so you kind of feed off the crowd because for 26.2 miles you have people cheering you on,” he said. “Whether there are spectators on the side of the street, law enforcement, volunteers, and other runners, you have paraplegic athletes, wheelchair athletes, it’s amazing to be able to cheer each other on.

“Throughout the whole thing, no matter what it is, it’s just kind of breathtaking… It’s an achievement and people usually had to qualify for the event, so this is a celebration run for a whole lot of people.”

Sharing the experience with others is also why Huerta posted on social media throughout the race. He carried his phone with him so his wife could track him live throughout his run, but he also took pictures and posted them online.

“I was able to take a picture and video of the Wellesley College area, and it’s well-known because they call it the 'Scream Tunnel,' so I wanted to take a video of that and share it with my fellow friends and athletes in the area. I figured they may not be there, but they can kind of experience it in that way,” he said.

“I wasn’t able to see notifications because I wasn’t on my phone, but after the fact, seeing the comments, the likes, and everything, it’s really encouraging because it kind of motivates you to keep doing what you’re doing. Granted, nobody can do the training for you, but at the same time a lot of people can encourage you to continue doing it, so it’s really great to see the encouragement from friends, family, and especially the community.”

It wasn’t long before Huerta was back on the trail. Five days after Boston he did another marathon, The Blue Ridge Marathon, in Roanoke, on Saturday. It wasn’t a lot of recovery time, but it’s a race Huerta is really fond of, and he didn’t want to miss it.

And it wasn’t as difficult as last year, when Huerta ran in Roanoke on Saturday then immediately left to get to Massachusetts for Boston on Monday.

Having two races that close together is all about making sure his body is as healthy as possible. Recovery features a lot of stretching, feeding his body with healthy food, and, most importantly, staying moving.

“I don’t require as much training because now I have developed a tolerance, pretty much, to it,” Huerta said. “But, at the same time, whenever I am pushing for personal records I do spend a lot of time training for that. So even though I can knock it out without a lot of training, whenever I’m pushing pretty hard I still do anywhere from 12-16 week training plans, even for just a marathon.”

Now that Huerta has the distance down, his goals now are time. He’s pretty good about running marathons in under three hours, but he’d like to get down into the 2 hour, 40 minute mark.

Pushing himself to do what he’s never done before is what keeps Huerta on the trails. He’ll run a half Iron Man in May, and travel to Lake Placid, New York for a full distance Iron Man in July.

“I’m always training for something,” he said. “I stay busy. I figure, that’s my vacation and that’s my stress reliever, and I get to get out there in an atmosphere that I really, really enjoy, and I miss sometimes.

“You’re in a new environment of ‘I can’ versus ‘I can’t.’ It’s not you yourself alone. It’s you and everyone else together… I’m not alone, I’m not competing by myself, I’m actually with all these folks. So when you can kind of get into the mentality of, ‘If all these people can do it, I can too,’ that’s the kind of mentality that can get you to the finish line.”​