Martinsville Speedway Roundup: Date set for 2022 ValleyStar Credit Union 300

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 late model race at Martinsville Speedway will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, the Speedway announced this week.

“The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 is a tradition at Martinsville Speedway that brings the racing community together for the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said in a release from the track. “We are grateful to our long-time partners at ValleyStar Credit Union for their continued support to bring the best Late Model racers together to compete on the most storied short track in motorsports.”

“The ValleyStar Credit Union team is honored to be a part of such a celebrated and distinguished race. The excitement that comes from this NASCAR event is felt throughout our communities, across Virginia and well outside the Commonwealth,” said Mike Warrell, ValleyStar Credit Union CEO. “This partnership between ValleyStar Credit Union and Martinsville Speedway gives us the chance to drive economic growth and highlight the amazing place that we, our families, friends and fellow businesses call home.”

Landon Pembelton, the 16-year-old 2021 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Southeast Region Rookie of the Year from Amelia, Virginia, won last year’s ValleyStar Credit Union 300 in his debut at Martinsville Speedway.

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will be a 200-lap feature race and will include three stages: 75 laps, 75 laps and 50 laps. Additional details on the format of the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 are available now through Martinsville Speedway.

Martinsville Speedway announces title sponsors for two Xfinity Series races this season

Martinsville Speedway and 811, the national call before you dig phone number, have partnered on the entitlement for the spring NASCAR Xfinity Series race on April 8. The official race name will be the Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com.

“As we host the future stars of the sport in the NASCAR Xfinity Series to compete with NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr., we welcome another nationally recognized name in 811 as the entitlement sponsor for the race,” Clay Campbell, Martinsville Speedway President said in a release from the track. “The Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com will entertain race fans and remind them to call or click Call811.com before all digging projects, large or small, to keep everyone safe in 2022.”

"On behalf of 811 centers across the country, we are excited to partner with NASCAR to sponsor this NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway on April 8,” said B. Scott Crawford, President & CEO of Virginia 811. "We're thrilled to promote the Call 811 Before You Dig message on this national stage. Pairing our message with the NASCAR brand raises awareness of the importance of digging with care to a powerful and devoted fan base."

The 811 process protects all our local communities as the national simple, 3-digit, call-before-you-dig phone number. Anyone who plans to dig should call 811 or go to their state 811 center’s website, which can easily be found on Call811.com, two or three business days before digging to request the approximate location of buried utilities be marked with paint or flags so that underground utility lines are not disturbed. Hitting a buried line while digging can disrupt the vital utility services we all rely on every day, cost money to repair or, worse, cause serious injury or death to workers or others in the community.

811 “Call Before You Dig” was created to provide a nationwide, easily accessible resource when digging. It is even more easily accessible now for people who want to create their own excavation notice online. To learn more, call 811 to reach the 811 center in your state or visit Call811.com.

The Speedway had previously announced a renewal with Dead On Tools on the entitlement for the penultimate NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race on Oct. 29. The official name of the Xfinity Series Playoff race will remain the Dead On Tools 250.

Dead On Tools will continue as the Official Hand Tool and Tool Belt of Martinsville Speedway for its 75th Anniversary season.

“Martinsville Speedway is known as one of the most challenging tracks in NASCAR, so we are proud to continue our partnership with a tough, innovative brand in Dead On Tools,” Campbell said.

As part of Martinsville Speedway’s 75th Anniversary season, the track will host the penultimate race of the Xfinity Series Playoffs for the third consecutive season on Saturday, Oct. 29. The Dead On Tools 250 will set the field for the Xfinity Series Championship the following week at Phoenix Raceway.

“We are extremely excited to welcome fans back to Martinsville Speedway for the second running of the Dead On Tools 250,” said Brian Ranallo, Marketing Manager, Dead On Tools. “Last year was a huge success – action-filled and we loved connecting with the fans. Martinsville is a great fit for us, and we look forward to getting back on property to keep the party rolling at the end of the season!”

Dead On Tools has expanded its partnership with NASCAR to become an entitlement partner at Darlington Raceway for the Dead On Tools 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on May 6.

Dead On Tools is has brand of hardware and storage gear, with a focus on hand tools, and mastering professional tool belts and other styles of gear.