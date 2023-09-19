Martinsville Speedway will host another Track Laps for Charity event on Thursday, kicking off the festivities before this weekend's ValleyStar Credit Union 300 late model stock car race.

For a donation of $25, fans will have the opportunity to drive 8-10 laps in their personal vehicles around Martinsville’s historic half-mile track. All proceeds from the night will support the local Martinsville-Henry County YMCA.

“We love the Track Laps events here at Martinsville Speedway because it provides our fans such a unique experience while benefitting our community and our friends at the local YMCA,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said in a release from the track. “Welcoming the fans and seeing the smiles on their faces as they drive around the track, a track that’s made champions and seen some historic racing moments, is an amazing feeling.”

Late Model powerhouses Peyton Sellers, Brenden “Butterbean” Queen, and Carter Langley will open Thursday evening’s event by driving pace car laps with four lucky winners from each of the Virginia Triple Crown tracks – South Boston Speedway, Langley Speedway and Martinsville Speedway.

For more details or to enter for a chance to win, fans can visit the sweepstakes web page or visit Martinsville Speedway’s Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter pages.

“The Y is excited to be the charity of choice for the Martinsville Speedway Track Laps for Charity event,” said Brad Kinkema, Facility Director and CEO of the Martinsville-Henry County YMCA. “I can't think of anything better than the YMCA and NASCAR together.”

To participate in Track Laps for Charity, fans must abide by the following rules to provide all participants with a safe experience:

- All drivers must be 18 years of age or older with a valid state-issued driver’s license.

- Drivers and each individual passenger must sign Track Laps for Charity waivers.

- All participants must adhere to Virginia state laws regarding the usage of seat belts and child safety restraints.

- Passenger vehicles only. Motorcycles are not permitted.

- Maximum speed is 55 miles per hour and regulated by Martinsville Speedway personnel in the Official Chevrolet Camaro Pace Car.

- Drivers must stay up to speed and refrain from lagging behind in order to speed up.

The event will take place from 6–8 p.m. on Thursday. Sellers, Huffman, Langley and Butterbean will be available for autographs in the infield following participants’ track laps.

Track Laps for Charity may be postponed or canceled due to inclement weather or safety conditions. If a cancellation is necessary, officials at Martinsville Speedway will make their best effort to contact guests in advance of their visit.

Butterbean is entering the Virginia Triple Crown finale with a win under his belt after taking the victory at Langley Speedway in July. Sellers is the reigning Triple Crown Champion following his win at last year’s ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway, making them both strong contenders for the upcoming Late Model race.

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race and the Virginia Triple Crown finale, will return on Saturday. Heat races will begin at 3 p.m., and the feature will take place at 7 p.m.

Practice will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, and qualifying will take place at 8 p.m.

Tickets to the Valley Start Credit Union 300 are available for purchase via phone at 1(877)RACE-TIX or online at www.MartinsvilleSpeedway.com.