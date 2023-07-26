The Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame has some new Martinsville representation.

Former Martinsville High School shortstop Roy Clark was inducted into the Hall’s Class of 2023 during a ceremony on Sunday at the Salem Civic Center.

Clark grew up in Martinsville and graduated from MHS in 1975. He played on the famed 1975 Connie Mack League team that reached the Connie Mack World Series, in Farmington, New Mexico. Detroit Tigers great Lou Whitaker was also a member of that team of 16-18 year old players.

Clark and Whitaker grew up playing together at English—now Hooker—Field.

Clark went on to play baseball at Ferrum Junior College – now Ferrum College – where he was a standout for two seasons. He earned first-team NJCAA All-American honors during his 1977 sophomore season, and at the time was the school’s fourth All-American.

He was inducted into the Ferrum College Sports Hall of Fame in 1998.

After his time with the Panthers, Clark transferred to the University of North Carolina, where he continued to stand out on the field. He was named All-ACC as a second baseman in 1979.

A 24th round pick by the Seattle Mariners in the 1979 Major League Baseball Draft, Clark got as high as Triple-A in his four year professional baseball career, with a career .289 batting average.

After his playing days were done, Clark didn’t give up on baseball. He moved on to have a life-long career as a scout. Beginning in 1989, he spent 20 seasons with the Atlanta Braves, eventually becoming the team’s scouting director, a role he held for 10 years.

“He was instrumental in signing players such as Freddie Freeman, Adam Wainwright, and Craig Kimbrell,” a bio from the Hall of Fame read.

Clark was hired by the Washington Nationals organization in 2009, and was the team’s assistant general manager before spending time with the Dodgers and back with the Braves.

He is currently in his second season as a senior advisor with the Kansas City Royals.

“Roy was the most feared and respected amateur scout of his era,” Royals President of Baseball Operations Moore was quoted saying in a 2022 MLB.com article. “There wasn’t one area scout in the Carolinas that wasn’t concerned with where Roy Clark was and what he was doing. And if they weren’t concerned with where Roy Clark was and what he was doing, they were going to get beat.

“And he just has a great passion for players and signing the best players. Roy wasn’t all about tools. He’s about makeup and players that are winners. And that speaks to the Roberto Clemente Award players he’s connected to, as well.”

In addition to the Salem-Roanoke and Ferrum Hall of Fames, Clark is also a member of the Georgia Scouts Association and Mid-Atlantic Scouts Association halls.

Clark was one of five inductees into the Salem-Roanoke Hall of Fame class of 2023. He was honored on Sunday alongside former William Byrd High School and VCU standout Nick Jones, Christiansburg High School and Ferrum College standout Randy Lawrence, longtime baseball official Reggie Poff, and Cave Spring High School and Wingate University standout Matt Trent.

This was the 31st induction class for the Salem Hall, which was founded in 1991 as a way to honor players, coaches, and baseball contributors in the Roanoke and surrounding areas. The Hall has a building located at James E. Taliaferro Complex, in Salem, behind the third base seating area of Salem Memorial Ballpark, home of the Salem Red Sox minor league team.