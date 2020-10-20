Miles in Martinsville announces next race scheduled for November 7

Miles in Martinsville will be sponsor the "Nail the Rail" 9-miler and the "Run the Rail" 5-miler races on Saturday, November 7 beginning at 9 a.m.
Both races start and finish at the Dick & Willie Passage Trail’s Virginia Avenue Trailhead. Nail the Rail competitors start at mile point -0-, run to the other end of the trail to mile point 4.5, turn around and run back to mile point -0-.
Runners who finish the race in under 60 minutes are deemed to have “Nailed the Rail”.
"Few achieve that benchmark, but regardless of time the Nail the Rail 9-miler is a great test of endurance for both novice and experienced racers," Miles in Martinsville said in a release.
New for 2020 is the Run the Rail 5-miler. Competitors also run the Dick & Willie Passage Trail but turn around at its intersection with the Uptown Connection Trail.
"Runners of all abilities are welcome and encouraged to participate," the release read. "Fun fact, he final 2-and-a-half miles of both races miles is downhill!"
Runners can find additional information and register online at www. MilesInMartinsville.com. Due to COVID-19 issues, there will be no in person race day registration.
COVID-19 protocols will be practiced by runners, volunteers and fans. Small waves of runners will start their race every few seconds to insure proper spacing. The race will feature electronic chip timing to insure accurate results even though all racers will not start at same time.
All runners and fans are requested to wear face masks when not running. Volunteers will wear masks and gloves at packet pickup. All attendees are requested to maintain six foot social distancing during non-running activities.
Participants may pick up their packets with race bibs on Friday, November 6 from Noon- 4 p.m. at the Martinsville YMCA located at 3 Starling Avenue, and from 7-8:30 a.m. on the day of the race at the Dick & Willie Trail’s Virginia Avenue trailhead.
Miles in Martinsville conducts a series of seven races throughout the year with this effort being supported by numerous community sponsors. Title Sponsors for the series include, VISIT Martinsville, SOVAH Health of Martinsville, Friedrichs Family Eye Care Center, and Gardner, Barrow & Sharpe, Attorneys.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!