Miles in Martinsville announces next race scheduled for November 7

Miles in Martinsville will be sponsor the "Nail the Rail" 9-miler and the "Run the Rail" 5-miler races on Saturday, November 7 beginning at 9 a.m.

Both races start and finish at the Dick & Willie Passage Trail’s Virginia Avenue Trailhead. Nail the Rail competitors start at mile point -0-, run to the other end of the trail to mile point 4.5, turn around and run back to mile point -0-.

Runners who finish the race in under 60 minutes are deemed to have “Nailed the Rail”.

"Few achieve that benchmark, but regardless of time the Nail the Rail 9-miler is a great test of endurance for both novice and experienced racers," Miles in Martinsville said in a release.

New for 2020 is the Run the Rail 5-miler. Competitors also run the Dick & Willie Passage Trail but turn around at its intersection with the Uptown Connection Trail.

"Runners of all abilities are welcome and encouraged to participate," the release read. "Fun fact, he final 2-and-a-half miles of both races miles is downhill!"

Runners can find additional information and register online at www. MilesInMartinsville.com. Due to COVID-19 issues, there will be no in person race day registration.