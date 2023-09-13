Miles in Martinsville announced last week the organization's Thanksgiving day run will return to the community for 2023. The race will be presented as a two mile race and non-competitive walk called "The Turkey Two."

The organization’s Thanksgiving race was last run as an in-person event in 2019. In 2020, due to the COVID pandemic, a few participants ran a virtual race, running alone and submitting their times via their GPS devices. Then, the event was taken off the calendar for 2021 and 2022.

“We had steady, growing feedback, suggesting that we bring back our Thanksgiving Day run," said race director Brad Kinkema in a release from Miles in Martinsville. "Runners and their families told us just how much they enjoyed coming out and getting a bit of exercise before sitting down to their traditional holiday meal.”

Kinkema added he's observed that the race, itself, had become a tradition in the running community.

The TURKEY TWO will be run on a new course which circles the Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex and follows the scenic Dick & Willie Trail along the Smith River.

The event is open to competitive runners, joggers, and walkers. There will be a division for non-competitive walkers who will not receive a race shirt or be eligible for age group or overall finish awards.

Awards will be given for the top three overall male and female finishers. The top three male and female finishers in five-year age groups, beginning with 9-and-under, will be emailed a downloadable certificate, suitable for framing.

All participants will receive a commemorative medal celebrating the event.

"The event is guaranteed to get your holiday season off on the right foot!," a release from Miles in Martinsville read.

Participants will include local runners and many who have returned home to share the holiday with family and friends.

“It’s a great way to celebrate the day, plus burn off a few calories to make room for those you are about to consume," said race organizer Joe Philpott.

The race and walk will start promptly at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning. Packet pick-up will be held on November 22 from noon-6 p.m., and from 7:30-8:30 a.m. on race day at Smith River Sports Complex.

Following the race, runners and walkers will gather for awards presentations and holiday themed snacks.

For race details and registration, interested parties may visit the Miles in Martinsville website at www.MilesInMartinsville.com and click on the “RACE” link. Paper registration forms are also available at the website and at the front desk of the Martinsville-Henry County Family YMCA.