The Run the Park One Hour Run was run on Saturday, at Jack Dalton Park in Collinsville.

This race, presented by Friedrichs Family Eye Center, was unique in that runners ran for a specific amount of time rather than the traditional format of racing an exact distance. More than 50 runners enjoyed perfect running temperatures on a sunny day. Braving 20-30 MPH gusting winds, participants achieved excellent distances in the 60 minutes of running.

The women were led by Bassett High School junior Sienna Bailey, who finished with 8.27 miles run. She was followed by Julie Moore, from Roanoke, who ran 7.27 miles. Collinsville resident Becky Forestier was third at 6.87 miles.

The men's race was won by Washington & Lee student, and Knoxville native, Cian Bell, who completed 10.76 miles. Second place was taken by 14-year-old Thomas Fulcher, of Collinsville, who ran 10.16 miles. Bassett High School runner Chase Smith finished third with 8.96 miles.

Full results including age group winners can be viewed at www.milesinmartinsville.com/races/onehour.cfm

The next Miles in Martinsville running event is the SOVAH Spring Run Challenge, scheduled for May 13. This event will include the Super Run 5K and the SOVAH 10K Challenge. Details on this and other Miles in Martinsville events can be found at www.milesinmartinsville.com.