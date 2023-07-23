Miles in Martinsville will hold is fifth annual one-mile road race Aug. 5. This year’s event is titled "The Dick & Willie One Mile Run."

"This event is a salute to the historical allure of the one mile run," officials from Miles in Martinsville wrote in a release from the group. "Typically, runners experience the one mile race as part of a track meet. This race will not be run on a standard 400 meter track but rather at a unique venue, a one mile course on a downhill section of the area’s iconic Dick & Willie Passage Trail."

The race will start at the intersection of the Uptown Connection Trail and the Dick & Willie Trail, on the corner of Franklin Street and Depot Street, in Martinsville.

Running will begin at 7 p.m.

All ages, speeds, and experience are welcome. Two heats are planned: One for competitive runners expecting to finish in seven minutes or faster, and a second heat will include those expecting to run the course in over seven minutes, plus walkers.

Awards presentation and post-race gathering will take place at the Liberty Street Trailhead parking lot. Runners will enjoy snacks, beverages, and an awards ceremony following the race.

Standard registration is $25 for runners and $7 for non-competitive walkers through Aug. 2.

On race day, registration is $30 for runners and $10 for non-competitive walkers.

Interested runners may register online by visiting http://www.milesinmartinsville.com/races.cfm. Online registration deadline is midnight Aug. 3.

Online registration is strongly encouraged.

Paper registration forms are available at the previous link. Completed forms may be submitted to the Martinsville YMCA, located at 3 Starling Ave., on Aug. 4 from noon-6 p.m., and on race day at the YMCA from 3-5 p.m.

Packet pick-up for those who pre-register will also take place at the YMCA during those times. There will be no registration or packet pick-up at the race start or finish sites.

Register online by clicking the registration link on this page.

Event will happen rain or shine. No refunds will be provided.

Miles in Martinsville is the running arm of the Martinsville-Henry County YMCA. The group conducts running events throughout the year. More information is available on their website. Questions can be directed to race officials by email at braverunner67@gmail.com.