Mountain Laurel Trails 'adopted' by riders to avoid trail closure

On June 27, a message was posted to the Mountain Laurel Trails Facebook page.

The message read, in part, “It is with deep regret that we may have to close MLT because of lack of help.”

Bob Norris, who opened the 11-mile mountain bike trail off Horsepasture Road in Henry County in 2015, has largely maintained the upkeep for the trails by himself, especially over the last couple years. He believed the COVID-19 pandemic has been the biggest source of the problems at MLT. The Facebook post read that Norris himself had not fully recovered from the virus, and donations had largely stopped coming in.

When Norris made the decision to possibly close, he said there were still plenty of people who regularly came out ride the trails, but some of the area was just unrideable.

“It got to the point where we had no help, I guess mainly because of COVID,” Norris said in a phone interview this week. “And I can’t do it all myself. It’s 11 miles of trail. And people have just been out of the loop for the last couple years and it’s costly to keep it going just on donations and those things.”

“Expenses like fuel, tools, and Porta Johns are costly. Bob cannot continue to fund this on his own,” the post continued.

Thankfully, the Facebook post ended with, “No decision has been made at this point.”

Two days later, Norris posted again, this time with much better news. He had come up with the idea for an “Adopt A Trail” campaign. They would break MLT into 11 1-mile sections and adopters would assume the responsibility of keeping that section clear of debris, sticks, rocks, roots, and other hazards that would endanger riders.

“I threw it out there and I made available sections to adopt and people stepped up right there on Facebook or messaged me or posted there that they would be willing to donate a particular section,” Norris said. “And it worked pretty good. I’ve heard of it working before in other parts of the country, but never anywhere locally.”

Within three days, all 10 sections were adopted.

Within a week, adopters and crews were out working, and the entire trail was rideable again.

“It was amazing,” Norris said. “The phone calls, texts, messages on Facebook, visits. People just saying they’ve been, I’m not going to use the work slacking, but because of what’s been going on with the economy and COVID and everything else they’ve just kind of been out of it. They all said, ‘We can’t have the trails closed, we‘ve got to do what we’ve got to do to get this thing rolling.’

“There are two or three key people that stepped up and then everyone else just fell on board.”

The trail was adopted by: Andy Phillips, Brenda and Jesse Crawford, Austin Keesee, Shane McPeak, Pete Zug, Travis Morris, Justin Eanes, Brandon Helms, Chain of Fools Bike Shop in Martinsville, and Andy Devault. The main responsibilities of adoptees are keeping their sections mowed and any necessary tree removal.

Norris opened MLT seven years ago after he was diagnosed with a medical condition that doctors said could be helped with exercise. He started with just a “very small” little section he could ride himself, he said.

MLT grew from there. The trail system is located on more than 150 acres of private land in Henry County, and is the only free public mountain bike trail in the area. Norris believes the only other trails for biking are in Danville and Woolwine, and both are private.

Walkers, runners, and hikers, as well as mountain bike enthusiasts of all skill levels, make use of MLT.

“It’s got a key piece of my heart to keep it going and do what’s necessary,” Norris said.

“It really hurt me not to be able to keep it going, but it’s going now and I think it’s going to be O.K.”

Norris still gets out and rides the trails, and he was also out working this week with the adopters. He’s happy to have help now with the “constant upkeep,” he said, that is required to keep bikes out there and safe.

“Every time the wind blows a tree falls down or something and it’s got to be cleared off the trail,” he said. “It’s a labor of love I guess, but anyway, that’s where we’re at right now.”

MLT has hosted several large races in the past, and while Norris said there aren’t any others planned for this year, he’s had discussions with some people about holding a smaller race event in the fall.

From there, “Hopefully we can come out in 2023 with something pretty big,” he said.

Anyone wanting to add additional help with maintenance can sign up on www.MountainLaurelTrails.com or follow Mountain Laurel Trails on Facebook. A GoFundMe has also been set up for those wishing to make monetary donations. The link to the donations page can be found on the MLT Facebook.

The trails are also open to the public and located at 411 Mountain Laurel Trail in Ridgeway. Donation boxes are set up on-site for those wishing to give small monetary gifts while there.

“This really sparked a lot of interest and I’m really, really happy about that,” Norris said.