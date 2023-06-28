Earlier this month, Trever Barnes was pitching in the biggest game of his life.

Barnes, a graduate of Bassett High School, took the mound in the eighth inning of Game 2 of the NCAA Division III national championship series in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The southpaw threw two-thirds of a perfect inning as a reliever for the University of Lynchburg.

“When I was on the mound I was like, I’ve got to just go do my job and get out of the inning," Barnes said in a recent interview. "And after I knew I wasn’t going back out there I kind of sat down and reflected on what happened and was like, this is pretty cool.

“I wasn’t really thinking about it, but once I was out of the game I was like, wow, I probably just pitched in the biggest game of my life. It was crazy.”

The Hornets lost Game 2, but came back in Game 3 to defeat Johns Hopkins on the way to a national championship, the school's first baseball title.

Barnes was a freshman at Lynchburg this season.

“Coming in freshman year, I never would have thought we would have done that, but when I saw the team we had, the guys we had on the team, I didn’t expect anything less,” he said. “The culture there is just incredible.”

The former Bengal said being able to call himself a national champion still hasn’t hit him. He looks back at pictures from that weekend and can’t believe it.

“It was something else,” he said. “Especially down there in Iowa. We had three pitchers throw complete games, back-to-back-to-back. It was just insane. You’re playing teams you don’t even know. It’s hard to really prepare yourself, and then you go there and play your best ball and it will reward you once in a while.

“It was honestly just a blessing to even go out there and to perform on top of that. It was all glory to God, really.”

Since returning from Iowa, Barnes is now pitching much closer to home this summer as a member of the Martinsville Mustangs.

Barnes remembers going to Mustangs games as a kid thinking how nice it would be to play for the team one day.

“Now that I’m here it’s like, wow,” he said.

“They just gave me a call and they were like, ‘Hey, we love having local guys and we’ve seen how your year has been going at Lynchburg and we’d love to have you.’ It’s kind of hard to say no when you get a call like that.”

At Lynchburg, Barnes had a 1.23 earned run average in 7.1 innings pitched and eight relief appearances.

This season he’s appeared in three games for the Mustangs, most recently picking up the win in Game 2 of a home doubleheader on Thursday against the High Point-Thomasville HiToms. Barnes threw three innings, allowing three hits and one earned run to help Martinsville to a 3-2 victory.

Barnes got into baseball thanks to his dad, who has followed his career across the country.

“My dad has always kind of pushed it on me,” he said. “Ever since I was young he’s supported me, and still to this day going to Iowa to watch me play, that’s a hike. It’s incredible all the stuff him and my whole family does for me.”

Getting to play his home games at Hooker Field has been a good opportunity for Barnes to have friends and family in the stands every night. It’s a lot easier for his family to drive to Martinsville than it is Lynchburg, and especially Iowa.

He still keeps up with Bassett baseball coach Matt Tuggle, and his BHS teammate Drew Fisher is a good friend and also a reliever for the Mustangs.

“He was a great coach,” Barnes said of Tuggle. “He really paved a good road for me and helped me throughout everything. He still texts me to this day and asks me how I’m doing and congratulating me. He’s just such a great guy.

“Some of my good friends have came and watched and they were like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe you’re playing on the Mustangs, and I’m like, it is pretty crazy.”

Barnes didn’t come into the summer with any particular goals in mind. He’s just excited to be playing at Hooker Field again, this time in a new uniform.

“Really going into the summer, I just wanted to be able to play baseball, and especially play here,” he said. “Obviously, everyone has their personal goals… But really I’m just happy to be out here and just doing my best, really. Be the best me I can.

“Most of my summer has consisted of baseball and a lot of travelling, but I wouldn’t want anything else. It’s everything I’ve ever wanted… Playing in front of a local crowd, that’s all I want.”

Meet Trever Barnes

What is your hometown?

Bassett

What is your favorite baseball team?

The Washington Nationals. It’s rough being a fan right now, but I’ll still ride and die with my Nationals.

Who is your favorite player?

Trea Turner. Now he’s on the Phillies, but I still love Trea Turner. Just the person he is, I love me some Trea Turner.

Do you have any pregame rituals?

On days I pitch I like a little bit of caffeine in my system. If I don’t have my energy drink I feel like I’m just not ready. That’s one my go to.

What is your walk-out song?

I just kind of picked a random one. I don’t really know. I’ll just go out to whatever. I don’t really need a certain song to play.

What’s your go-to post-win meal?

Here in Martinsville it’s Cookout. That’s about the only thing open when we come back. I’m not really a picky guy.