It didn’t rain on Monday night in Martinsville, but if it had, fans at Hooker Field would have been covered.

Hooker Field renovations took another step towards being completed on Monday when the covers for the stands behind home plate were installed. The stadium has been undergoing renovations throughout the spring and summer for a new press box, concession stand, and covered seating.

The press box and concession stand, as well as the final piece of the cover, are expected to be completed in the coming months.

On the field Monday night, the Martinsville Mustangs fell to the High Point-Thomasville HiToms, 14-4.

Reese Robinett (Arkansas) was 3-3 at the plate for Martinsville with two RBIs. Drew Needham (Western Carolina) had a walk and was hit by a pitch, and also scored two runs. Adam Fallon (Bowling Green) had a hit and a run.

Maxim Mrakovcic (Louisiana-Monroe) started the game for Martinsville, throwing one inning and allowing five runs on two hits and five walks, while striking out two.

Bobby Curry (Mansfield) threw one inning in relief, and Drew Fisher (P&HCC) threw two. Both pitchers allowed two runs. Fisher had two strike outs.

Landon Abrahamson (P&HCC) struck out two and didn’t allow a run in 0.2 innings in relief.

With the loss, Martinsville falls to 14-22 on the year, and 5-10 in the second half of the season. The Mustangs had scheduled off days on Tuesday and Wednesday, and will return to Hooker Field on Thursday to again take on the HiToms at 7 p.m.

High Point-Thomasville HiToms 14, Martinsville Mustangs 4

HiToms 340 030 4- 14 16 1

Mustangs 103 000 0—4 5 0

Mustangs hitters: C. Dorighi 0-3, BB; A. Fallon 1-4, R; D. Needham 0-2, BB, HBP, 2R, SB; J. Rittenhouse 0-2, 2BB, SB; L. Carmichael 0-2, 2BB, R; B. Rusher 0-3, BB, RBI; I. Francis 1-4, RBI; R. Robinett 3-3, 2RBI; D. Daniels 0-2, BB

Mustangs pitchers: M. Mrakovcic IP, 2H, 5H, 5BB, 2K; B. Curry IP, 2H, 2R, 2BB, K; D. Fisher 2IP, 5H, 2R, BB, 2K; A. Kanipe 2IP, 3H, R, BB, 3K; S. Thomas 0.1IP, 4H, 4R, BB; L. Abrahamson 0.2IP, 2K