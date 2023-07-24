With a league-leading seven home runs in six games, Martinsville Mustangs infielder Johnboy Rittenhouse was named Coastal Plain League Hitter of the Week, the league announced on Saturday.

In the seventh week of the season (July 10-16), Rittenhouse hit .480 with 12 hits and a CPL best 10 runs and 17 RBIs. He slugged 1.360, and had a .552 on-base percentage.

Rittenhouse’s big week was highlighted by a 5-for-5 night on July 16 in a 13-11 road win over the Asheboro Copperheads. He finished the game with three home runs, six RBIs, and a hit-by-pitch to reach in all six of his at-bats.

The Patrick & Henry Community College graduate also had one home run in each of the last two games. He’s raised his season batting average to .287 with 25 hits, 32 RBIs, and 19 runs. He leads the CPL with 12 home runs.

Rittenhouse will transfer to the University of the Cumberlands in the fall.

Tri-City Chili Peppers 8, Martinsville Mustangs 7 (Saturday)

The Martinsville Mustangs hit three home runs as a team, but saw an early lead slip away in the eighth inning in an 8-7 loss to the Tri-City Chili Peppers on Saturday at Hooker Field.

Martinsville scored three runs in the first, and two in each of the third and fourth innings to take a 7-2 lead.

Tri-City answered with four runs in the fifth and two more in the eighth for the win.

Lucas Carmichael (William & Mary), Johnboy Rittenhouse (P&HCC), and Ian Francis (Youngstown State) each hit home runs for Martinsville in the loss. Carmichael had three RBIs, and Rittenhouse had two.

Carter Dorighi (Butler) had a hit, three walks, and a run. Adam Fallon (Bowling Green), Tyler Ross (Bowling Green), and Bo Rusher (Catawba) each walked twice and scored a run.

Ryan Friesen (Muhleburg) started the game on the mound for Martinsville, throwing 4.2 innings, while allowing five runs on six hits and four walks. Friesen also had six strike outs.

Saturday was Star Wars night at Hooker Field, and the Mustangs wore special uniforms with artwork of Han Solo on the front.

With the loss, Martinsville fell to 14-21 on the year, and 5-9 in the second half of the season.

The Mustangs were off on Sunday and returned home on Monday to take on the High Point-Thomasville HiToms. Results were too late for publication.

Martinsville will also get days off on Tuesday and Wednesday before returning to Hooker Field on Thursday to again face the HiToms at 7 p.m.

Chili Peppers 020 040 020 – 8 12 0

Mustangs 302 200 000 – 7 5 0

Mustangs hitters: C. Dorighi 1-2, R, 3BB, SB; A. Fallon 1-3, 2BB, R; T. Ross 0-3, 2BB, R, SB; L. Carmichael 1-5, HR, 3RBI; J. Rittenhouse 1-5, HR, 2RBI; B. Rusher 0-2, 2BB, R; I. Francis 1-3, HR, RBI, HBP; C. Easley 0-4, SB

Mustangs pitchers: R. Friesen 4.2IP, 6H, 5R, 4BB, 6K; A. Kanipe 0.1IP, H, R, K; A. Bogosian 2IP, 2H, 2R, 2BB, K; T. Cunningham 2IP, 3H, K