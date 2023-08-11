Patrick & Henry Community College golf coach James “Jay Dee” Draper III died on August 5 after a battle with cancer.

Draper was hired to coach the Patriots in the fall of 2020, and in his third season led the team to the Region 10 Tournament championship in April of this year. With the win, he was named Region 10 Coach of the Year.

Brian Henderson, P&HCC Athletic Director and Assistant VP of Student Engagement and Inclusion, said Draper’s greatest impact on campus was in the bond he developed with his student-athletes.

“When word came out that we lost Jay Dee, the first messages I got were from his players,” Henderson said on Thursday. “As a coach you hope that you have an impact on student-athletes enough that they care about you like that, and obviously that was something that was tremendous. We can see that they absolutely cared about him, not just as a coach but as a friend and mentor and someone that was going to be there for them throughout their lives.”

Golf was a lifelong love for Draper, whose grandfather played professionally and father also coached at Martinsville High School and P&HCC.

Draper won the National Minority Collegiate Championship his freshman year at Johnson C. Smith University, in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the CIAA conference championship his sophomore year. He was licensed by the United States Golf Teachers Federation, World Golf Teachers Federation, US KIDS GOLF, and the National Registry of Professional Golf Instructors.

“He lived a life filled with passion, purpose, and unwavering commitment to the sport of golf,” read an online obituary for Draper. “Golf was not just a sport for Jay Dee. It was his canvas for inspiration and a means of connecting with others.”

Prior to P&HCC, Draper coached golf at Martinsville High School and was the Head Golf Pro and General Manager at Forest Park Country Club, in Martinsville. He most recently worked as the Director of Golf at Beaver Creek Golf Club, in Collinsville.

Draper spoke often about wanting to bring more local young athletes to the sport of golf. He worked to put on the Cardinal Junior Golf Series, a local summer league for middle and high school golfers, and worked one-on-one with several young golfers in the area. An online obituary said he founded 3rd Generation Golf & Black Golf Talk, and worked with organizations such as PGA Works and First Tee.

In a November, 2020, interview with the Martinsville Bulletin, Draper recalled the phone call that brought him to P&HCC.

“I got a call from Coach Henderson asking if I knew anybody who would be interested in coaching the golf team,” Draper said. “And I told him, ‘You’re talking to him.’”

“When his name came up for someone that could step in and take over the program, one of the things we look for is people who are passionate about the area and passionate about the sport,” Henderson said. “Jay Dee was both of those things, and it absolutely worked out. He came, he took a young team that struggled in the fall and ultimately overcame a lot of challenges to win the Region 10 championship in the spring.

“To see him fight his own battles and continue to fight with his student-athletes, and now we have some signage up to show everyone just how special of a year he gave his young men, those are the things I definitely won't forget when I think about Jay Dee Draper.”

Draper was born in Greensboro, North Carolina on July 18, 1976 to Eleanor Bowles and James David Draper Jr. He was a graduate of Carlisle School and Winston Salem State University.

Draper leaves a fiancé, Tennille Jamison, and four children: Jailyn, JaiMyiah, Jamilla, and Jordan.

A memorial service will be held on Friday at 4 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel, in Martinsvlle.