Patrick & Henry Community College announced on Wednesday the hiring of Yanitzy Montesinos as the school’s new women’s soccer coach.

The announcement was made by Brian Henderson, Athletic Director and Assistant Vice-President for Student Engagement and Inclusion, in a release from the school.

The new coach takes over for Arthur de Souza and Shelby Valade, who were co-head coaches last season.

Montesinos is a graduate of Bassett High School and P&HCC, playing soccer at both. She graduated from P&HCC in 2020.

Montesinos returns to the school from Averett University, where she was a member of the women’s soccer team from 2021-2022. After she finished her playing career, she began coaching in the Danville Soccer Club, and was also the boys and girls soccer coach at Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School this spring.

“We are excited to welcome Yanitzy back to the PHamily,” Henderson said in a release from the school. “She has a dynamic and energetic personality that will not only fit in with our staff, but will help make our program better. She brings great energy and is both driven and determined in everything she does. She will serve as a great mentor for our student-athletes.”

From working with the youth of the Henry County and Danville areas, Montesinos is hopeful that she can use her local relationships to rebuild the Lady Pats women’s soccer program.

“As a former Patrick & Henry student-athlete, I take pride in the athletic program and the opportunity it can provide young women in our community,” Montesinos said in a release. “I was fortunate enough to be given an opportunity to not only continue to play the sport I love while in college, but also gain a valuable Associate’s Degree. This allowed me to move on to Averett as a student-athlete, gain a Bachelor’s Degree, and now I have the ability to help others do the same.”

Montesinos has begun to look for players for the upcoming 2023-2024 season. Interested student athletes are encouraged to visit www.phccsports.com and click the recruit tab.

The Patriots will begin practice in August, and open the season later this fall.