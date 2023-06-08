Do blonds have more fun?

The way the Patrick County High School baseball team played on Tuesday night makes, it definitely seems that way.

During the Region 2C tournament last week, many of Patrick County’s players said if the team reached the VHSL Class 2 state tournament, they would dye their hair blond for the state run. When the Cougars stepped off the bus at John Battle High School, in Bristol, on Tuesday for the state quarterfinals, about half the team was sporting long bleached locks, with one other player showing blond tips on the bottom of his shaggy dark hair.

“Some of them went real blond,” said PCHS coach Tal Swails, with a laugh. Swails's son, Tucker, was one of the ones to sport the new hairdo.

“It’s a camaraderie thing. It was interesting, we went to Battle yesterday and about nine of their dudes are blond. They had done the same thing. I think it’s sort of a rite of passage, maybe, when you’re going into the state playoffs these guys will do that. It’s really cool though.”

The blond Cougars showed how much fun they’re having on Tuesday in what Coach Swails called his team’s “by far the most complete game we’ve played all year.”

Against Battle pitchers Porter Gobble and Evan Hankins, the Cougars had 11 hits as a team. Defensively, they played error free in a 10-3 road win to move on to the state final four.

Cougars pitchers Tucker Swails and Jai Penn combined for the win, allowing a total of seven hits while striking out six.

“The Gobble kid and the Hankins kid are both DI caliber arms,” Swails said. “The Hankins kid is committed to Tennessee. Gobble hasn’t committed yet, but he’s just a sophomore. But we put it on them.

“Defensively, we made plays all day long… Offensively we just barreled it up. I think we only struck out four times against those arms. Then Tucker did an outstanding job on the mound, as he has all year. Jai came in and finished it off. It was a wonderful environment out there. They had a big crowd, beautiful field. It was just a great day for baseball.”

Patrick County will next face Buckingham High School on Friday in the state semifinals. The Knights (18-2) won the Region 2B title, and defeated Randolph-Henry, 11-1, on Tuesday in the state quarterfinals.

Coach Swails said he expects Buckingham to be just as tough as Battle. Where his Cougars have an advantage, he said, is how well prepared they are for tough teams thanks to their Piedmont District schedule.

“I’ll tell you like I told anybody who’s interviewed me, playing in the Piedmont District makes us better when we get to regionals because when we have to play Halifax and we have to play Tunstall and we have to play Magna Vista and we have to play Bassett. That makes us better when we go play in regional play because it’s a dog fight every time you go out there. There are rivalries, everybody is good. Good pitching, good hitting, good coaching."

Swails knows it will be tough, but he has confidence in his squad.

“I think we’re going to match up really well with them. They’re going to have a good arm and they’re going to probably have some guys that can run, and they’re probably going to be able to hit it a little bit like good teams do. We’re down to the final four, everybody is going to be good, but if we play our game and we play the way we played yesterday we’re going to probably get to play on Saturday morning too.”

The Cougars and Knights will face off on Friday at Kiwanis Field at 1 p.m.

The winner of the semifinal game will play on Saturday at 10 a.m. against the winner of Poquoson and Alleghany High School. Saturday’s game will be played at Salem Memorial Stadium.