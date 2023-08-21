More than 75 competitors took on the mud at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex on Saturday for the Helgramite Hustle 5K race.

The race was run as part of the 15th annual Smith River Fest, held on the festival grounds of the Complex.

Fourteen-year-old Kevin Moran won the race with a time of 23:09.54. Christy Nester was the top finishing female, coming in 12th place with a time of 29:52.

The race had runners take on several mud pits and obstacles, including climbing a dirt hill, across the 3 miles of terrain around the complex.

Thousands of people attended Saturday's event, which was organized by Henry County Parks and Recreation, Visit Martinsville, Monogram Foods, Eden River Basin Association, and the local YMCA.

Results from the race are listed below.

Helgramite Hustle Mud Run 5K

Saturday at Smith River Sports Complex

1 KEVIN MORAN 00:23:09.54 RUNNER 14(M)

2 NOLAN OPP 00:24:03.27 RUNNER 22(M)

3 BRODY EANES 00:24:53.10 RUNNER 14(M)

4 JACKSON GUNTER 00:27:14.09 RUNNER 13(M)

5 WESLEY MAXEY 00:27:15.50 RUNNER 16(M)

6 DENT HOLDREN 00:28:48.42 RUNNER 34(M)

7 IAN HALE 00:29:03.83 RUNNER 16(M)

8 DALTON CHANDLER 00:29:03.89 RUNNER 14(M)

9 NATHAN ROLAND 00:29:05.61 RUNNER 17(M)

10 ADAM MERRILL 00:29:23.12 RUNNER 49(M)

11 DYLAN COX 00:29:31.98 RUNNER 12(M)

12 CHRISTY NESTER 00:29:52.57 RUNNER 37(F)

13 ALEXIS TIZNADO 00:31:12.47 RUNNER 20(M)

14 PETER STYK 00:31:17.01 RUNNER 35(M)

15 CARTER WILLIAMS 00:31:44.29 RUNNER 7(M)

16 DREW FOSTER 00:31:51.18 RUNNER 12(M)

17 HUNTER QUINN 00:32:02.90 RUNNER 12(F)

18 AMBER BROWN 00:32:08.41 RUNNER 27(F)

19 BRIAN FENTRESS 00:32:42.31 RUNNER 48(M)

20 LEWIS MARKHAM 00:32:50.19 RUNNER 17(M)

21 NOAH MARTIN 00:33:11.31 RUNNER 17(M)

22 SAWYER DONAVANT 00:34:06.28 RUNNER 13(M)

23 JEREMY PLUNK 00:34:17.51 RUNNER 41(M)

24 CODY CRAFT 00:35:43.79 RUNNER 17(M)

25 WILLIAM MCCARTHY 00:36:53.67 RUNNER 10(M)

26 LEIGHANNE KISER 00:37:11.19 RUNNER 33(F)

27 DAVID QUINN 00:37:46.41 RUNNER 42(M)

28 GAVIN QUINN 00:37:48.76 RUNNER 10(M)

29 LEAH BRYANT 00:37:57.07 RUNNER 40(F)

30 GAVIN MAXEY 00:38:01.38 RUNNER 14(M)

31 ETHAN COLLINS 00:38:12.31 RUNNER 9(M)

32 JOHN FULCHER 00:39:11.55 RUNNER 9(M)

33 ED CLARK 00:39:16.68 RUNNER 34(M)

34 EVERITT CLARK 00:39:17.03 RUNNER 7(M)

35 NOLAN RASH 00:39:17.76 RUNNER 10(M)

36 ELLIE GUNTER 00:40:22.23 RUNNER 9(F)

37 RYAN GUNTER 00:40:26.79 RUNNER 42(M)

38 ETHAN HODGES 00:40:36.14 RUNNER 33(M)

39 TAYLOR HODGES 00:40:55.13 RUNNER 33(F)

40 DAVID MENA 00:41:01.87 RUNNER 44(M)

41 JOSH CANNADAY 00:41:24.93 RUNNER 35(M)

42 KALEB CANNADAY 00:41:27.15 RUNNER 11(M)

43 TASHA DAVIS 00:41:38.91 RUNNER 42(F)

44 KAROLINA STYK 00:41:40.50 RUNNER 33(F)

45 AZENETH FRIASALVERIES 00:41:51.27 RUNNER 19(F)

46 SYDNEY SMITH 00:42:41.21 RUNNER 26(F)

47 MECEDES CLARK 00:43:47.98 RUNNER 31(F)

48 KAITLYNN BOWMAN 00:43:48.71 RUNNER 31(F)

49 KANE DAVIS 00:44:16.90 RUNNER 8(M)

50 NIKKI COMPTON 00:44:24.99 RUNNER 41(F)

51 SCOTT FULCHER 00:44:26.07 RUNNER 42(M)

52 TIM COMPTON 00:44:26.52 RUNNER 42(M)

53 NICOLE FULCHER 00:44:36.50 RUNNER 38(F)

54 LIZA MAXEY 00:47:28.59 RUNNER 13(F)

55 TIFFANY PLUNK 00:47:31.14 RUNNER 40(F)

56 CHAYSTIN MAXEY 00:47:32.26 RUNNER 13(M)

57 ETHAN LAWRENCE 00:49:24.71 RUNNER 23(M)

58 MIA MCCARTHY 00:49:30.05 RUNNER 8(F)

59 BRENDA MCCARTHY 00:49:30.92 RUNNER 44(M)

60 VIVIAN FRIASALVERIES 00:51:44.26 RUNNER 21(F)

61 JAKE RAMSEY 00:52:05.59 RUNNER 10(M)

62 KATRELL RAMSEY 00:52:15.65 RUNNER 40(F)

63 SHANELLE SMITH 00:52:49.77 RUNNER 42(F)

64 MISTY QUINN 00:52:53.22 RUNNER 41(F)

65 ADLYN ROBERTSON 00:54:10.98 RUNNER 9(F)

66 JUSTIN ROBERTSON 00:54:12.93 RUNNER 40(M)

67 BAILEY FULCHER 00:54:14.47 RUNNER 11(F)

68 SONYA ROBERTSON 00:54:28.77 RUNNER 40(F)

69 TIFFANY OPP 00:54:45.13 RUNNER 44(F)

70 KC MERRILL 00:54:47.98 RUNNER 45(F)

71 LARISSA RASH 00:55:55.20 RUNNER 44(F)

72 KLOE CORNETT 01:01:19.60 RUNNER 13(F)

73 CHASITY ANDERSON 01:02:13.88 RUNNER 35(F)

74 JASON ANDERSON 01:02:14.77 RUNNER 39(M)

75 JOSEL MOORE 01:03:53.69 RUNNER 26(F)

76 MARINA PALMER 01:03:53.71 RUNNER 37(F)

77 ROMONA NIBBLETT 01:04:02.10 RUNNER 41(F)