Richmond's Burgess wins 3rd Chatmoss Classic golf tournament

Richmond golfer Connor Burgess shot 8-under par through three rounds of play to win the Chatmoss Classic golf tournament this week at Chatmoss Country Club in Martinsville.

Chatmoss Country Club hosted the third Chatmoss Classic, a GProTour event, this week.

With the win, Burgess took over $15,000, the largest prize in the tournament’s 3-year history.

Burgess shot 1-over par on Thursday, and bested Morrisville North Carolina’s Zach Edmondson by two strokes.

One hundred and fifteen golfers teed off to start the event Tuesday, a record number of entries for the tournament.

The final leaderboard is listed below.

The GProTour is a developmental tour that started in 2013 for young professionals to develop their skills for bigger tours like the Korn Ferry Tour and eventually the PGA Tour. Past GPro participants who have gone on the win on the PGA Tour are Grayson Murray, Keith Mitchell, Brendon Todd, Mackenzie Hughes, and Lanto Griffin.

Chatmoss Country Club, an Ellis Maples design, featuring Champion Bermuda greens, has in the past hosted Virginia State Golf Association major events like the VSGA Open, Amateur and State Junior. This June the course hosted the VSGA Senior stroke play.

Chatmoss Classic—GPro Tour Event

Final Leaderboard

Thursday

(Place/Name/Hometown/final to par/Thursday’s results)

1 Connor Burgess (Richmond, VA) -8 +1

2 Zach Edmondson (Morrisville, NC) -6 E

3 Varun Chopra (Champaign, IL) -5 +2

T4 Ryan Cole (Mount Airy, MD) -4 -2

T4 Erik Edwards (Louisville, KY) -4 -2

T4 Sean Walsh (Euless, TX)-4 -2

T7 Peter Knade (St. Simons Island, GA) -3 -4

T7 Blake McShea (Zebulon) -3 -2

T7 Austin Duncan (York, SC) -3 -1

T7 Matt Atkins North (Augusta, SC) -3 +2

T7 Bryson Boyette (Wilson, NC) -3 +3

T12 Jonathan Hodge (Jefferson City, TN) -2 -1

T12 Thomas Bass (Wilmington, NC) -2 -1

T12 Dylan Ray (East Bend, NC) -2 +2

T15 JD Hughes (Orlando, FL) -1 -3

T15 Zachary Caldwell (Canton, GA) -1 -2

T15 Will Grimmer (Cincinnati, OH) -1 E

T15 Mookie DeMoss (St. Simons Island, GA) -1 +1

T19 Daniel Robinson (Seminole, FL) E -2

T19 Connor Schmidt (United States) E -1

T19 Chris Crawford (Bensalem, PA) E +1

T22 Nathan Tarter (Mogadore, Ohio) +1 -1

T22 David Holmes (Knoxville, TN) +1 E

T22 Will Chandler (Atlanta, GA) +1 +1

T22 Barrett Kelpin (Kalamazoo, MI) +1 +2

T22 Eric Ansett (Spokane, WA) +1 +2

T22 Derek Bard (Jacksonville Beach, FL) +1 +2

T28 Zach Wright (Prosper, TX) +2 E

T28 Thomas Lilly (Wilmington, NC) +2 +2

T30 Brandon Pierce (Covington, LA) +3 +1

T30 Cody Proveaux (Lexington, SC) +3 +2

T30 Mark Lawrence (Richmond, VA) +3 +4

T33 Sean Bosdosh +4 +2

T33 Ben Reichert (Buffalo, NY) +4 +2

T33 Peter Mathison (Palm Beach Gardens, FL) +4 +2

T33 David Mathis (Wake Forest, NC) +4 +3

37 Blake Taylor (Wilmington, NC) +5 +3

T38 Clay Amlung (Louisville, KY) +6 +4

T38 Patrick Lundy North (Myrtle Beach SC) +6 +4

T38 Peyton Wilhoit (Bryant, AR) +6 +4

41 Matt Sharpstene +7 +6

42 Kameron Williams (Hoschton, GA) +8 +7

43 Kane Whitehurst (Duluth, GA) +11 +9