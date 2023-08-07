More than 70 runners and walkers gathered on Saturday evening to test their speed and fitness in the first ever Dick & Willie Mile Run. On a clear and warm evening, the race was run on a portion of Martinsville's Dick & Willie Passage Trail.

Participants enjoyed the venue and climate for a fast race, and the running did not disappoint with exceptional performances being turned in by runners of all ages.

Sienna Bailey led the women’s race with a time of 4 minutes, 58 seconds. She was followed closely by Delores Ford, who finished in 5:02, and Kate Ryan, who ran 5:10.

The men’s division was won by Thomas Fulcher in a race leading time of 4 minutes, 26 seconds. Michael Foley finished second in 4:36, and Tyrees Wiltz finished third with a time of 4:42.

The race was conducted by Miles in Martinsville, the running arm of the Martinsville-Henry County YMCA. The club holds an annual one-mile race as "a salute to the historical allure of the one mile run,” a prior release from the club read. Prior one-milers were held at Martinsville Speedway and Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex.

Saturday's race started at the intersection of the Uptown Connection Trail and the Dick & Willie Trail, on the corner of Franklin Street and Depot Street, in Martinsville.

Full results from the race can be viewed at http://www.MilesInMartinsville.com/races.

Lester Building & Supply was a presenting sponsor for the race.

Miles in Martinsville conducts several races throughout the year. More details can be found by visiting their website.

Dick and Willie One Mile Run

Competitive Heat

Overall male finishers

1 THOMAS FULCHER 4:26.61

2 MICHAEL FOLEY 4:36.61

3 TYRESS WILTZ 4:42.04

Overall female finishers

1 SIENNA BAILEY 4:58.03

2 DELORES FORD 5:02.75

3 KATE RYAN 5:10.61

Male 9-and-under

1 JD MARTIN 7:33.06

2 JAXSON KNIGHT 9:07.92

3 GAVIN DEAN 12:44.67

4 JULIAN THOMPSON JACKSON 12:51.11

5 JACKSON PRYOR 13:09.99

6 ALEXANDER PRYOR 15:31.24

Female 9-and-under

1 ISABEL ROBINSON 11:03.90

2 KYLIE JO KAYLOR 14:23.72

3 MAGNOLIA PRYOR 16:01.15

Male 10-14

1 DAVID BERENT 5:28.72

2 ROBERT KNOUSE 5:41.57

3 ELIJAH RATCLIFFE 6:04.54

4 CARSON COLE 7:06.61

5 LIAM RUIZ 7:39.93

6 JAMISON JACKSON 8:35.67

7 PARKER RUSSELL 8:41.51

8 LAETTNER RUSSELL 9:00.21

9 DOMINIC JONES 9:06.95

10 ALEX SPONG 9:42.29

11 CARTER COLE 12:32.26

Female 10-14

1 DEVYN SCALES 6:54.41

2 MILLI FOLEY 7:34.62

3 MADALYN WEBB 15:27.11

Male 15-19

1 COLIN TURNER 4:43.31

2 DANIEL HOWELL 4:53.34

3 NOAH MARTIN 6:27.48

Female 15-19

1 LEANNE HODGSON 5:36.70

2 VIKI SPONG 6:20.27

3 KARLEE SHIVLEY 7:47.33

Male 20-24

1 JAKE ARNOLD 4:55.12

Male 30-34

1 JESSIE FRAZIER 7:23.86

2 MATTHEW SISLER 7:42.36

3 LUCAS PRYOR 13:20.47

Female 30-34

1 MALLORY KNIGHT 9:16.38

2 GRACE PRYOR 16:03.05

Female 35-39

1 KRISTIN KAYLOR 8:43.58

Male 40-44

1 BRENT FOLEY 7:29.57

2 JOSHUA ANDERSON 11:04.85

Female 40-44

1 AMANDA EVERETT 8:32.30

2 GIFTIE THOMPSON 13:24.00

Male 45-49

1 STEVE STRACHAN 5:41.95

2 SLATER SMITH 6:08.92

3 BRIAN SHELOR 6:09.50

4 KEVIN UNDERWOOD 6:14.42

5 JEFF KAYLOR 14:22.73

Female 45-49

1 BRANDY ARNOLD 7:02.49

2 AMANDA RUSSELL 7:42.43

3 TAMPRA SCALES 8:38.63

4 KERRI BRADLEY 15:30.39

Male 50-54

1 CHRIS ELLIOTT 5:49.88

2 CHARLIE MARTIN 8:17.55

Female 50-54

1 KRISZTA SPONG 9:02.06

Male 55-59

1 RJ SCOTT 5:16.00

2 MARK JOYCE 5:56.98

3 BROOKES SPONG 9:59.52

Female 55-59

1 KIMBERLY ELLIS 7:38.90

Male 60-64

1 JASON DOVE 7:18.86

2 RICHARD HARRIS, JR. 8:41.21

Female 60-64

1 LORI INGRAM 8:04.27

2 RHONDA HOPKINS 15:38.97

Male 65-69

1 PHIL HOLLERAN 9:13.30