The way 18-year-old Carter Langley sees it, “If you have fun, you’re winning in the first place," he said.

Langley’s philosophy of having fun in racing is paying big dividends this season at South Boston Speedway. He scored his first career win in Late Model Stock Car Division racing in the track's season-opener, has won six of his 12 starts, and trails six-time South Boston Speedway NASCAR track champion Peyton Sellers by just five points in the Sentara Health Late Model Stock Car Division point standings.

More fun for the young Zebulon, North Carolina resident would be winning the $10,000 first prize in the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort on Saturday, and capturing the opening race of the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown.

“It would be the biggest win of my career,” Langley said. “The Fourth of July race at South Boston Speedway is one of the most prestigious races in Late Model Stock racing. It would mean a lot to win that race. The Virginia Late Model Triple Crown also means a lot. Winning this race at South Boston allows you to get yourself ahead of everybody else. It lets you relax a little bit at Langley and Martinsville, but you still have to be on top of your game.”

The Virginia Late Model Triple Crown consists of Saturday's Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort at South Boston Speedway, the Hampton Heat 200 on July 22 at Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway, and the September 23 ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway.

The driver with the best average finish through the three races wins the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown and the $7,000 first prize. The runner-up receives a $2,000 prize, and the third-place driver will take home a $1,000 prize.

There are many ways teams approach the Thunder Road 200. While some drivers and teams will deviate from their normal approach for the 200-lap race, Langley plans to approach the race the same way he has approached previous races at South Boston Speedway this season.

“I honestly think you approach it the same as I do every week,” Langley said. “Just show up like it’s another regular Saturday night race and try to have fun. You just go and have fun and everything else will play out.”

Langley has had a taste of success in South Boston Speedway’s showcase event. In last year’s race Langley qualified third among the 42-car field and finished fifth, despite having damage to his car at the end of the race. That solid outing gives Langley confidence heading into this week's event.

“It gives me a lot of confidence knowing I can run up front with those guys,” Langley said. “There are going to be a lot of tough guys here. The competition in the weekly shows here at South Boston Speedway is already really tight, so it’s going to be even tighter in the big race.

“You’ve really got to be on your 'A' game,” continued Langley. “It is going to be like having a bunch of Peyton Sellers out there. Those guys are not going to make it easy. It’s fun racing with those guys and going door-to-door with them.”

Another thing that gives Langley confidence heading into Saturday is that he has had a different chassis setup on his car each time he has won a race at South Boston Speedway.

“It’s been a good learning curve,” Langley said. “My crew chief, Josh Yeoman, works his butt off and puts a fast (chassis) setup under this car every week. Josh changes stuff every week. Being on different (chassis) setups every time we’ve won has been awesome. It shows how good our team is and how good our cars are.”

The Thunder Road 200 presented is South Boston Speedway’s premier event of the season and an event that fans circle on their calendar every year. Among the special festivities of the night will be a spectacular, colorful Fourth of July fireworks show immediately following the last race of the night. Special patriotic festivities will be featured during Pre-race Ceremonies powered by Hitachi, and an Autograph Session powered by Hitachi will be held immediately after qualifying.

The night will include four races and will be headlined by a 200-lap race for the Sentara Health Late Model Stock Car Division. Also slated for the event are a 40-lap race for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, a 20-lap race for the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division, and a 20-lap race for the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division.

