A lot has happened in the world of women’s soccer in the four years since the last World Cup.

The U.S. women’s national team won its fight for equal pay after the House of Representatives passed a bill last year that ensures equal compensation for U.S. women and men’s soccer teams competing in international events.

Team USA legend Carli Lloyd retired in 2020, captain Becky Sauerbrunn suffered an injury that kept her off this year’s World Cup roster, and fellow legend Megan Rapinoe announced this will be her final World Cup as the 38-year-old intends to retire later this year.

The U.S. also has a new coach in Vlatko Andonovski, and goes into this year’s tournament with 14 players who have no prior World Cup experience. But a renewed roster doesn’t mean Team USA isn’t still the favorites to win a third straight title.

Local soccer players, coaches, and overall experts on the women’s game spoke with the Bulletin this week about what to watch in the World Cup, what they expect from Team USA, and what they’re most looking forward to seeing in the tournament. Here’s what they had to say.

Martinsville Bulletin: What are you most looking forward to in the World Cup?

Baylie Coleman (Magna Vista High School girls soccer player): I am most looking forward to seeing how USA is going to compete with these countries now because in April they played Ireland, they only beat them 2-0 and 1-0, but four years ago they were beating them 6-0, 7-0. It really proves how much women’s soccer has improved as a whole in Europe and Asia and every other country, so I think it’s going to be a really, really competitive and enjoyable World Cup to watch.

Amanda Goad (former Bassett High School girls soccer player): The women’s national team is pretty young this year with also a new coach, so I’m excited to see how their performance will go this year… a lot of veterans are gone this year, so it’s going to be pretty interesting to see how the World Cup goes. A lot of other teams have also lost some of their stars, so it’ll be a pretty competitive World Cup.

Patrick Sullivan (Martinsville High School boys soccer coach): I'm looking forward to another United States title. I think this would be third straight one. That just says dominance, especially in women’s sports. They’ve come a long way, and, I’ll be honest with you, I think if there is a sport that I think women should be paid more it’s women’s soccer because they have completely dominated. All the way back to the first World Cup with Mia Hamm and some of those playing where they just absolutely killed everybody, it’s just been dominant throughout the years, so I think they deserve it. If people don’t watch soccer, this is an excellent time to watch some soccer.

The US has a young team, with a lot of players making their World Cup debut. What do you know about some of those younger players and the team in general?

Coleman: Savannah Demelo, she was not capped until Sunday. She hadn’t played with the U.S. Women’s National Team at all until Sunday against Wales, but in the NWSL (National Women’s Soccer League) she is killing it. She is just an incredible, incredible player and I think she 100 percent deserves the roster spot.

Obviously Rose Lavelle, Lindsey Horan, and Emily Sonnett, they’re all coming back again for their second World Cup because they went in 2019. They’re so good. And Lindsey Horan is a true leader on that team. In all of her interviews you can just tell how much she genuinely enjoys her leadership roles and how much she enjoys playing with that team, and it’s really good to read something like that.

Goad: Alyssa Thompson, she just graduated high school. She missed graduation and prom to play soccer, so she’s pretty dedicated. Trinity Rodman in their sendoff game came out strong with the late game goals. So our attacking will be pretty good with those new players. A lot of them are still sort of learning and getting their debut started, so I just think it’ll be pretty exciting. They performed pretty well in the NWSL.

Craig O’Der (local soccer coach and scout): Trinity Rodman, I think she’s going to be somebody that is going to break out for the U.S. team in the future.

I don’t even know if Megan Rapinoe will even be in the starting 11. Julie Ertz, that’s another one, she’ll probably be used as a substitute.

I really would like to see the goalkeeper, Alyssa Naeher, how she’s going to be. And their midfield, Ashley Sanchez. I look for Ashley to have a good World Cup.

Sullivan: A couple people to watch out for definitely is Trinity Rodman. She is Dennis Rodman, the basketball player’s, daughter. She’s definitely going to be a force since she’s on the team now. I think she scored two goals in the last friendly they had before they left. It’s one of those things where I think people in the world know about her, but you always have coming out parties for certain players, and I think this is going to be hers. I think she’s going to be really good in the tournament.

They’ve got a couple veterans on there. Alyssa Naeher and Megan Rapinoe. Me personally, I really, really want to see Megan Rapinoe go out with a win because she’s going to retire after this season. I don’t think she’ll start, but I do think she’s going to come off the bench and definitely be a lift for the team.

Then you’ve got Alex Morgan, she’s been on the team for a while. She’s solid, probably one of the best players in U.S. soccer history.

I would say the whole starting 11, whoever starts, and then probably the next five off the bench are probably, I would personally think, the best in the world at playing. I think those three and the goalie, Alyssa Naeher, I think she’s going to have a really good tournament. She’s cementing her legacy in goal.

The good thing is they’ve (the young players) played against some of the players who have played for the United States in the World Cup. They played against them as they’re phasing them in, so they know kind of what to expect, but once you get on that world stage it’s a whole different monster in itself, especially when you’re playing in front of 60,000 rabid fans of another team. You just don’t know how to react. I couldn’t imagine. But that’s why you play the game.

Are there any other teams you think people should watch out for?

Goad: England, France, Canada, Sweden, the Netherlands, definitely Brazil. There’s about seven strong teams coming in. The U.S. is still favored to win, but then Canada won the 2020 Olympics, Sweden came in second. Australia just beat England. Germany has won a couple World Cups, same with Japan, so those are just really strong teams to look out for because they have won before, and also a couple of these teams, like Sweden and Canada, have beat the U.S., and the Netherlands was the finalist in the 2019 World Cup.

There’s 11 strong teams coming in. Even in the group stages, no team is going to have an easy path to win this World Cup. It definitely won’t be a cake-walk for any team.

O’Der: If we make it out the group stage, which I believe we will, we’re probably looking at Germany, Italy, Sweden, France, and Brazil.

I look for China to maybe a have a rebound. I think China could kind of come out and have a strong showing in the World Cup this year. The match I really want to see is China and England. They’re going to play on August 1, I look for that to be a great game... I think England drew a pretty solid group with Denmark and China. They can’t have any mistakes. If they make a lot of mistakes they may not make it out the group stage.

Sullivan: Leading up to it, I watched some of England and some of Germany. I think those two, if we meet them, they’re going to be a force to be reckoned with. I want to say Germany is ranked third in the world, but I’m not positive. But they’re pretty solid this year. And England.

Past that, I personally feel like they’re all about even after that. But in the World Cup, kind of like any of the other major sporting events, you always have the Cinderellas that could put together six straight games and end up doing really well, you never know.

A lot of the clubs overseas, the Chelseas and some of the Uniteds over there, over the last 10 or so years have started putting together female teams, and I think that is helping the overseas players become a little bit better because they’re getting more touches on the ball, whereas before it wasn’t a whole lot of options for female players. But since they’re putting together some professional teams, Alex Morgan for the U.S. plays some over there, several of our players have played over there for some of those teams. That only helps the sport, especially with women’s soccer. The more teams, the more opportunities there are for them to be out there to play, the better everybody is going to get, which means the United States, we’ve got to step up our game even more.

For people who maybe don’t follow women’s soccer too much, what would you tell them to watch out for in the World Cup?

Coleman: I would definitely watch out for Spain. Spain is going to be such a good team this year. They have a bunch of players on Spain that recently just won the Champions League with Barcelona, and all of them are world class ballers. They’re just so, so good.

Spain, definitely England, obviously the U.S., and even Norway. Norway has a very good team. I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw Norway high up this year.

Goad: Learning about the players is probably the most exciting thing. (Brazil forward) Marta and Megan Rapinoe, it’s their last World Cups. They’ve been the face of soccer for so long, so it’s just going to be interesting to see how the finals games of their careers go and just watch how much they love the game, and hopefully that inspires more people to watch the game.

O’Der: Megan Rapinoe is probably the most visually recognizable person. She’s not the player she once was. She’s kind of aging out and she’s going to retire at the end of this season. I think she’ll be a contributor, but I don’t think she’ll be the main star for the U.S. team. I think a lot of people are expecting her to go in and score a bunch of goals, but I don’t think we’ll see it. It’s kind of like (Christiano) Ronaldo, how he’s aging. He definitely is not the player he used to be, but he’s still probably one of the most skilled players in the world. But it’s with everything, Father Time catches up with us all. You don’t know until you start seeing your skills diminish.

We’ve won the last five matches. I think we’re going to be strong. Vietnam has lost their last five matches.

It’s a young team. They play a very good possession game, so we’ll see how we start off. I look for them to start off fast against Vietnam, and I think that will help them when they go to the next games against Portugal and the Netherlands.

What do you think is the key for the U.S. to win it again?

Coleman: Pure grit. Pure grit. It’s going to come down to who wants it the most.

Goad: Definitely, I think a lot of chemistry. Hopefully they have some good chemistry, especially with the younger players. Our midfield has been pretty lacking the last couple years. We just got Julie Ertz back. She’s taken like a 20-month long break from soccer due to injury and maternity leave, but she was super big throughout 2017 and 2021 for honing in the midfield to protect the defense and give the attacking mid every power they need to score goals.

As long as our midfield can stay pretty consistent and pretty strong I think we have a pretty great chance, because even though there are a lot of new players there’s a least a veteran in each third of the field.

Sullivan: Defense. When they announced the World Cup roster I turned to my wife and said the only thing I’m worried about is defense. I think we’ve got goal scorers, I think we got players who can handle the ball. We’ve got Crystal Dunn on defense, she’s pretty solid. Past that, there’s kind of a few that might be a little untested at the World Cup level. I think defense, if we can put together a back four that’s solid I don’t think anybody is going to touch us.

Anything else you’d like to add?

Sullivan: Go USA!

Team USA will open play in the Women's World Cup on Friday at 9 p.m. EST against Vietnam.