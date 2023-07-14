Three Martinsville Mustangs will represent the team this week in the Coastal Plain League All-Star Game.

Shortstop Carter Dorighi (Butler University) and centerfielder Adam Fallon (Bowling Green) were named to the CPL West All-Star team earlier this week.

Dorighi has the fourth highest batting average in the CPL, hitting .370 this season. Only four times this season has he failed to get at least one hit. He had an 8-game hitting streak from June 13-25, and a 10-game hitting streak from June 26-July 8.

He’s added 18 runs and 13 RBIs.

Dorighi will be the starting shortstop in Wednesday’s game.

Fallon leads the Mustangs with 22 runs scored this season, and is second on the team with 26 hits. He’s hitting .274 this season with 12 RBIs and a team-high five doubles.

Pitcher Tim Cunningham was a late addition to the all-star game. The righty from St. John’s University was named an all-star thanks to a 2.38 earned run average in 12 appearances out of the bullpen this season. He has the second lowest ERA in the CPL.

From June 17-July 7, Cunningham made seven straight pitching appearances in which he didn’t allow a run. He’s allowed just 19 hits and struck out 16 in 22.2 innings pitched this summer.

The players for the CPL East and West all-star teams were voted on and selected by CPL head coaches, assistant coaches, broadcasters, and local media representatives from each market.

The CPL All-Star Show will be held in Lexington County, South Carolina, home of the Lexington County Blowfish.

The home of the Blowfish will host CPL All-Star Fan Fest, Workout Day, and a skills competition on Tuesday. Wednesday’s all-star game will begin at 7:05 p.m.

MUSTANGS THIS WEEK

Martinsville scored eight runs for the fourth straight game on Thursday, but, like in three other games in that span, they were unable to get a win. The Mustangs fell to the Asheboro Zookeepers, 10-8, at Hooker Field.

Martinsville scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh on Thursday to take a 7-3 lead, but Asheboro responded with six runs in the top of the eighth to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Dorighi and Fallon were both 2-4 on the night for Martinsville. Dorighi added a walk, a run, and two RBIs, and Fallon had two walks, two runs, and an RBI.

Tyler Ross (Bowling Green) had a hit, two walks, a run, and an RBI, and Bo Rusher (Catawba College) had a hit, two walks, a run, and two RBIs.

Caden Plummer (VMI) got the start on the mound for the Mustangs. He threw 4.2 innings and allowed three runs, two earned, on four hits and six walks, with four strikeouts.

Cunningham threw 0.2 scoreless innings in relief, allowing a hit and striking out one.

Earlier this week, Martinsville fell to the Holly Springs Salamanders, 12-8, on Wednesday in North Carolina. The Mustangs defeated the Tri-City Chili Peppers, 8-6, on Tuesday at Hooker Field, and fell to the Boone Bigfoots, 9-8, on Monday in North Carolina.

STANDINGS

The Mustangs are currently 11-17 on the year, and 2-5 in the second half of the season.

Martinsville is seventh in the CPL West standings.

Lexington County leads the CPL West second half standings at 6-0.

COMING UP

The Mustangs were on the road on Friday in North Carolina where they took on the High Point-Thomasville HiToms. Results were too late for publication.

Martinsville will stay on the road this weekend. They’ll travel to Hampton to take on the Peninsula Pilots on Saturday at 7 p.m., and head back to North Carolina on Sunday to face the Asheboro Zookeepers at 6 p.m.

The Mustangs will come home to face the Zookeepers on Monday at 7 p.m. before taking two days off for the all-star break.

Thursday at Hooker Field

Asheboro 10, Martinsville 8

AZ 101 010 061—10 12 3

MM 100 020 401—8 10 8

Mustangs hitters: C. Dorighi 2-4, BB, R, 2RBI; A. Fallon 2-4, 2BB, 2R, RBI; D. Needham 1-3, R, RBI; T. Ross 1-3, 2BB, R, RBI; L. Carmichael 1-5; J. Rittenhouse 1-4, BB, R; B. Rusher 1-3, 2BB, 4, 2RBI; I. Francis 1-4, R

Mustangs pitchers: C. Plummer 4.2IP, 4H, 3R, 2ER, 6BB, 4K; B. Curry 0.1IP, H; J. Todd 2IP, 2H, 4K; D. Daniels 0.0IP, 3H, 6R, 4ER, BB; T. Cunningham 0.2IP, H, K; A. Bogosian IP, H, R, 0ER, BB, K