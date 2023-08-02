The season is winding down for the Martinsville Mustangs, who have just three games remaining on the schedule.

Here’s a look at the last week for the team, and a look ahead to this weekend’s season finales.

Standings

The Mustangs have won two straight games, and are 5-5 in their last 10. The wins haven’t been enough, though, to lift the team into playoff contention. Martinsville enters the final weekend of the season 17-25 overall, and 8-13 in the second half.

The Mustangs are currently sixth in the Coastal Plain League West standings.

The Lexington County Blowfish lead the CPL West with a 14-7 second half record.

This week’s games

The Mustangs picked up their second straight win – and third victory in five games – on Tuesday night with a 3-2 road win over the Boone Bigfoots.

Martinsville trailed heading into the seventh and final inning, and scored twice in the top of the inning for the come-from-behind win.

In the seventh, Adam Fallon (Bowling Green) led off the frame with a single to center field. Two batters later, he came around to score on a double by Lucas Carmichael (William & Mary).

The next batter, Doc Daniels (Wilson College), drove in Carmichael with a single to left field, for the eventual game-winning run.

Daniels led the Mustangs with two hits on the night.

Bassett High School graduate Trever Barnes (Lynchburg) started the game on the mound for Martinsville, throwing 3.2 innings and allowing just one run on four hits and one walk. Barnes struck out two.

Adam Bogosian (Lafayette) got the win and the save for the Mustangs, throwing the final two scoreless innings in relief, and allowing just one hit while striking out one.

Tuesday’s win comes two days after Martinsville picked up a decisive 16-1 road victory over the Tri-City Chili Peppers.

The Mustangs were up 6-1 heading into the ninth inning, and the offense exploded in its final at-bat, putting up 10 runs for the runaway win.

Carter Dorighi (Butler), Drew Needham (Western Carolina), and Reese Robinett (Arkansas) all had home runs for Martinsville in the win. Dorighi finished with two hits, three runs, and two RBIs. Needham had three hits, a walk, two runs, and two RBIs. Robinett had two hits, a walk, two runs, and two RBIs.

Christian Easley (UMBC), a Bassett High School and Patrick & Henry Community College graduate, finished 3-for-6 with a double and a run for Martinsville.

Lines of the week

A Mustangs pitcher and hitter both received special recognition by the Coastal Plain League with big games this week.

In Sunday’s win over the Chili Peppers, pitcher Joe Skapinetz (Lafayette) picked up the win for Martinsville, throwing six scoreless innings, and allowing just three hits and three walks while striking out nine, making him the best pitcher in the league that night.

With the win, Skapinetz improved to 2-3 on the summer, and lowered his earned run average to 4.05 in seven games. The righty has 24 strikeouts in 20 innings pitched.

Last Thursday, in an 11-6 win over the High Point-Thomasville HiToms, Fallon was 4-for-5 with a home run, three runs, two RBIs, and a stolen base to lead the CPL on the night.

The CPL chooses one hitter and one pitcher from the league to recognize on social media as having the Line of the Night each night.

Team leaders

Dorighi continues his strong season with a team-high .350 batting average and 48 hits. The shortstop is second on the team with 30 runs scored, and has added 22 RBIs and 28 walks.

Fallon leads the Mustangs with 40 runs scored and 18 stolen bases. He’s hitting .311 this season with 25 RBIs and 30 walks.

Tim Cunningham (St. Johns) leads the CPL with a 2.91 earned run average. He leads Martinsville with 34 innings pitched, all out of the bullpen, and he’s struck out 28 batters while allowing just 11 runs.

Dillon Moran leads Martinsville with 42 strikeouts this season in 32 innings pitched. Moran has appeared in seven games, all starts, and he’s 2-2 on the summer.

Coming up

Martinsville will play its penultimate home game on Thursday night against the Asheboro Zookeepers.

The Mustangs will come back to Hooker Field for their home finale on Friday against the Boone Bigfoots. The game will be followed by the final fireworks show of the summer.

Martinsville will then travel to Hampton on Saturday night to take on the Peninsula Pilots in the final game of the season.

All three games will begin at 7 p.m.

This week’s box scores

Sunday

Martinsville Mustangs 16, Tri-City Chili Peppers 1

MM 1-3-0-1-0-1-0-0-10 —- 16 17 0

TCCP 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-1-0 —- 1 6 1

Martinsville hitters: C. Dorighi 2-6, HR, BB, 3R, 2RBI; A. Fallon 2-5, BB, 3R, RBI; D. Needham 3-5, HR, BB, 2R, 2RBI, SB; L. Carmichael 0-2, 3BB, R, 3RBI; D. Daniels 1-4, BB, HBP, R, 2RBI; C. Kenny 2-5, 2B, BB, 2R, 2RBI; R. Robinett 2-5, HR, BB, 2R, 2RBI; S. Thomas 2-5, R, 2RBI; C. Easley 3-6, 2B, R

Martinsville pitchers: J. Skapinetz 6IP, 3H, 3BB, 9K; T. Cunningham 2IP, 3H, R, BB, 3K; A. Gillett IP

Tuesday

Martinsville Mustangs 3, Boone Bigfoots 2

MM 000 100 2 – 3 6 0

BB 001 010 0 – 2 6 1

Martinsville hitters: C. Dorighi 1-4; A. Fallon 1-4, R; D. Needham 0-2, 2BB; L. Carmichael 1-3, 2B, BB, R, RBI; D. Daniels 2-4, R, RBI; B. Rusher 0-2, 2BB; I. Francis 1-3; R. Robinett 0-2, RBI; C. Easley 0-3, HBP

Martinsville pitchers: T. Barnes 3.2IP, 4H, R, BB, 2K; A. Kanipe 1.1IP, H, R, BB, K; A. Bogosian 2IP, H, K