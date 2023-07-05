The Martinsville Mustangs didn’t celebrate much on the fourth of the July. The Mustangs saw an early lead slip away in a 7-3 loss to the Tri-City Chili Peppers at Hooker Field.

Martinsville took a 3-1 lead in the second inning. Lucas Carmichael (William & Mary) led off the inning with a walk, and came around to score on a single by Reese Robinett (Arkansas).

Later in the inning, Christian Easley (UMBC) reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on a single by Adam Fallon (Bowling Green), and Carter Dorighi (Butler) walked and eventually scored on a wild pitch.

That was all the offense the Mustangs would muster on the night. The Chili Peppers scored two runs in the top of the third to tie the score, and added two more runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings for the win.

Fallon led the Mustangs with two hits. Carmichael had a hit and three walks.

Adam Bogosian (Lafayette) pitched two scoreless innings in relief for Martinsville. Bogosian didn’t allow a base runner and struck out four.

STANDINGS

Tuesday was Martinsville’s third straight loss, dropping them to 9-13 on the season.

The first half of the season ended over the weekend. Martinsville finished the first half 9-12, in fifth place in the CPL West standings.

The Forest City Owls won the CPL West first half, finishing 14-8.

Martinsville is 0-1 in the second half. The Lexington County Blowfish currently lead the CPL West at 1-0 in the second half.

The winners of the West Division first and second half will both make the CPL playoffs.

TEAM LEADERS

Dorighi, Fallon, and Easley are the team leaders in batting average. Dorghi is hitting .333 on the year, and has a team-high 23 hits.

Fallon is hitting .301, and leads the team with 17 runs scored.

Easley, a Bassett High School and Patrick & Henry Community College graduate, has a .295 batting average, and a team-high four doubles and 14 stolen bases. He’s tied for second on the team with 10 RBIs.

Doc Daniels (Wilson College) has made seven appearances as a reliever, pitching 9.2 innings with a team-best 1.86 earned run average.

Tim Cunningham (St. Johns) has made a team-high eight pitching appearances, all in relief, and is second on the team with a 1.93 ERA.

Dillon Moran (Embry-Riddle) leads the team with 25 strikeouts in 21 innings pitched. Moran has started five games and has as 4.29 ERA.

Bogosian’s relief appearance on Tuesday was his seventh of the season. He has a 2.61 ERA and has struck out 15 batters in 10.1 innings pitched this summer.

COMING UP

The Mustangs were back at home on Wednesday for a contest against the Catawba Valley Stars. Results were too late for publication.

Martinsville will travel to War Memorial Stadium, in Hampton, on Thursday to take on the Peninsula Pilots. After, they’ll play three straight games at home. On Friday, they’ll take on the High Point-Thomasville HiToms. They’ll face the Boone Bigfoots on Saturday, take a day off on Sunday, and return home on Monday to again face Boone.

All three home games will begin at 7 p.m.

Friday’s contest will feature a postgame fireworks show.