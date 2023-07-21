The Coastal Plain League West All-Star team lost Wednesday’s CPL All-Star Game, but the three Martinsville Mustangs representatives on the team made the most of their appearances.

Mustangs shortstop Carter Dorighi (Butler) was 1-2 in the game with a double, and Adam Fallon (Bowling Green) was 1-3 with a stolen base.

Tim Cunningham (St. John’s) threw one inning in relief for the West team, allowing two runs, one earned, on one hit and one walk.

The CPL West fell to CPL East, 8-6. The two teams were tied, 5-5, at the end of nine innings, and the East squad scored three runs in the top of the tenth for the lead and eventual win.

Dorighi, Fallon, and Cunningham were announced as all-star selections last week.

Here’s a look at other Mustangs news from this week.

Line of the week

Patrick & Henry Community College graduate Johnboy Rittenhouse had a day on Sunday in the Mustangs 13-11 road win over the Asheboro Zookeepers.

Rittenhouse, who will transfer to the University of the Cumberlands in the fall, reached base in all six of his at-bats, finishing 5-5 on the night with three home runs, six RBIs, and a hit-by-pitch.

Rittenhouse had a solo home run in the top of the seventh, and added a two RBI double in the eighth to help the Mustangs comeback attempt. Martinsville tied the score, 9-9, later that inning, and added four more runs in the ninth for the eventual win.

After the big night, Rittenhouse raised his batting average to .275 on the summer. He has a team-high 10 home runs, and has 22 hits and 16 runs in 22 games.

Thursday’s return

The Mustangs returned from the all-star break on Thursday with a road contest in North Carolina against the Boone Bigfoots. The game was suspended in the seventh inning, and ended in a 4-4 tie.

Tyler Ross (Bowling Green) was 1-2 with a walk and two runs to lead Martinsville at the plate. Ian Francis (Youngstown State) had a three run home run in the second inning.

Caden Plummer (VMI) started the game on the mound for the Mustangs, throwing four innings and allowing two runs on four hits and three walks with six strike outs.

Adam Bogosian (Lafayette) threw two innings in relief, allowing one run on three hits while striking out two.

Standings

In the final game before the all-star break, the Mustangs defeated Asheboro, 12-2, to go into the break on a two game winning streak.

With Thursday’s tie, the Mustangs are now 13-20-1 on the season. They are 4-8-1 in the second half, and stand seventh in the CPL West standings.

The Lexington County Blowfish lead the CPL West second half standings with an 8-3 record.

Coming up

The Mustangs were back on the road on Friday, taking on the Tri-City Chili Peppers. Results were too late for publication.

Martinsville will come back home on Saturday, the first of three straight home games. The Mustangs will face the Chili Peppers on Saturday at 7 p.m., take Sunday off, then face the High Point-Thomasville HiToms at home again on Monday. They’ll also get Tuesday and Wednesday off, and come back to Hooker Field on Thursday to again face the HiToms. All three games will begin at 7 p.m.

Saturday’s game will be Star Wars night and will be followed by a post-game fireworks show.