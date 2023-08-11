ValleyStar Credit Union announced this week the launch of the ValleyStar 300 “Scan Me, Win Me” car giveaway, with a grand prize of a 2023 Toyota Camry.

Virginia residents 18 years of age and older can enter the contest by finding the car, scanning the QR code, and submitting an entry form. Updates on the location of the car will be posted on ValleyStar’s social media platforms.

The contest will run until September 17.

Three finalists will be randomly selected to receive suite tickets and join ValleyStar at Martinsville Speedway for the ValleyStar 300 late model race on September 23. On race day, all three finalists will receive a car key, but only one key will open the car. The finalist with the real car key wins the car.

“This year’s ValleyStar 300 will have two winners – One on the track and one with a 2023 Toyota Camry,” Mike Warrell, ValleyStar CEO, said in a release from the company. “At ValleyStar, we strive to provide our communities with exceptional service and experiences, and the ‘Scan Me, Win Me’ car giveaway is just one of the many ways we will do that.”

ValleyStar is the sponsor of the ValleyStar 300, which is dubbed “NASCAR’s biggest and most prestigious Late Model Stock Car race” by Martinsville Speedway.

This year’s race will include four 25-lap qualifying races, followed by the 200-lap feature. The main event will showcase a 40 car starting field.

The “Scan Me, Win Me” promotion is free to enter and can be entered once per day. No purchase necessary to enter and purchase does not improve the odds of winning.

For complete giveaway rules, visit www.ValleyStar.org/CarGiveaway.