Area Roundup: Results of the Chatmoss Invitational

Chatmoss Country Club held the 59th annual Chatmoss Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
Jerel Whiting, of Martinsville, came away as the overall men's champion, shooting 5-under for the two rounds. Keith Decker and Jack Adkins, also both of Martinsville, tied for second shooting 4-under.
Jon Hurst, of Fredericksburg, won the senior championship, shooting 2-under tobest Jon Zampedro, of Centreville, who shot 1-under.
Here are the full results from the event.
59th Annual Chatmoss Invitational
Men's Championship
1. -5 Whiting, Jerel (Martinsville)
T2. -4 Decker, Keith (Martinsville)
T2. -4 Adkins, Jack (Martinsville)
T4. -2 Smith, Woodson (Martinsville)
T4. -2 Carter, Blake (Martinsville)
T6. +4 Grogan, Brandon (Martinsville)
T6. +4 Wood, Jerry (Martinsville)
8. +5 Fultz, Ronnie (Martinsville)
T9. +6 Plaster, Travis (Martinsville)
T9. +6 Park, Solomon (Martinsville)
11. +8 Beasley, Damian (Stuart)
Men's First
1. +3 Smith, Wesley (Arlington)
2. +8 Hussey, Dustin (Martinsville)
3. +13 Arnold, Jake (Ridgeway)
4. +17 Park, Ezra (Martinsville)
T5. +19 Hamlet, Harrison (Martinsville)
T5. +19 Young, Trent (Richmond)
7. +22 Crane, Dylan (Ashburn)
8. +28 Alley, Brian (Fieldale)
9. +53 Hairston, E. Chip (Roanoke)
Senior Championship
1. -2 Hurst, Jon (Fredericksburg)
2. -1 Zampedro, Jon E (Centreville)
3. +1 Mills, Layne (Danville)
4. +3 Young, Cam (Manakin Sabot)
5. +4 Leyes, Frank (Boones Mill)
T6. +5 Teegen, Bill (Martinsville)
T6. +5 Swisher, David (Martinsville)
T6. +5 Krulich, Mike (Blacksburg)
9. +6 Burns, Mel (Henrico)
T10. +8 Adkins, Jeff (Martinsville)
T10. +8 Thomas, Harry (McLean)
T10. +8 Cadieux, Bobby (Ringgold)
Senior First
1. +4 Brady, Patrick (Reidsville, NC)
2. +5 Niblett, Curtis (Martinsville)
T3. +9 Bolden, Russell (Martinsville)
T3. +9 Shelton, Gordon (Williamsburg)
T5. +10 Barber, Gus (Martinsville)
T5. +10 Sibbick, Bill (Martinsville)
T5. +10 Pickett, Michael (Pulaski)
8. +11 Hairston, Wm. Chip (Roanoke)
9. +12 Cochran, Bob (Manakin Sabot)
T10. +13 Smith, Will (Martinsville)
T10. +13 Bales, Greg (Richmond)
12. +14 Long, Hank (Martinsville)
Senior Second
1. +13 Collins, John (Martinsville)
2. +14 Hodges, Buzzy (Boones Mill)
3. +18 Edgerton, Steve (Fieldale)
4. +19 Leisy, Robert (Richmond)
5. +20 Johnston, Dean (Martiinsville)
T6. +22 Jenkins, Chuck (Danville)
T6. +22 Hutcherson, Billy (Danville)
T6. +22 Weidl, Mike (Colfax, NC)
9. +24 Ullstein, Peter (Martinsville)
10. +27 Burton, Bob (Martinsville)
T11. +30 O'Neil, Scott (Martinsville)
T11. +30 Hatten, Jim (Stanleytown)
T13. +32 Shields, Chad (Colfax, NC)
T13. +32 East, Dan (Greensboro, NC)
15. +36 Nowack, Steve (McLeansville, NC)
16. +49 Shelton, Frank (Martinsville)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!