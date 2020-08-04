You have permission to edit this article.
Area Roundup: Results of the Chatmoss Invitational
Area Roundup: Results of the Chatmoss Invitational

Chatmoss Country Club held the 59th annual Chatmoss Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

Jerel Whiting, of Martinsville, came away as the overall men's champion, shooting 5-under for the two rounds. Keith Decker and Jack Adkins, also both of Martinsville, tied for second shooting 4-under.

Jon Hurst, of Fredericksburg, won the senior championship, shooting 2-under tobest Jon Zampedro, of Centreville, who shot 1-under.

Here are the full results from the event.

59th Annual Chatmoss Invitational

Men's Championship

1. -5 Whiting, Jerel (Martinsville) 

T2. -4 Decker, Keith (Martinsville)

T2. -4 Adkins, Jack (Martinsville)

T4. -2 Smith, Woodson (Martinsville)

T4. -2 Carter, Blake (Martinsville)

T6. +4 Grogan, Brandon (Martinsville)

T6. +4 Wood, Jerry (Martinsville)

8. +5 Fultz, Ronnie (Martinsville)

T9. +6 Plaster, Travis (Martinsville)

T9. +6 Park, Solomon (Martinsville)

11. +8 Beasley, Damian (Stuart)

Men's First

1. +3 Smith, Wesley (Arlington) 

2. +8 Hussey, Dustin (Martinsville)

3. +13 Arnold, Jake (Ridgeway)

4. +17 Park, Ezra (Martinsville)

T5. +19 Hamlet, Harrison (Martinsville)

T5. +19 Young, Trent (Richmond)

7. +22 Crane, Dylan (Ashburn)

8. +28 Alley, Brian (Fieldale)

9. +53 Hairston, E. Chip (Roanoke)

Senior Championship

1. -2 Hurst, Jon (Fredericksburg)

2. -1 Zampedro, Jon E (Centreville)

3. +1 Mills, Layne (Danville)

4. +3 Young, Cam (Manakin Sabot)

5. +4 Leyes, Frank (Boones Mill)

T6. +5 Teegen, Bill (Martinsville)

T6. +5 Swisher, David (Martinsville)

T6. +5 Krulich, Mike (Blacksburg)

9. +6 Burns, Mel (Henrico)

T10. +8 Adkins, Jeff (Martinsville)

T10. +8 Thomas, Harry (McLean)

T10. +8 Cadieux, Bobby (Ringgold)

Senior First

1. +4 Brady, Patrick (Reidsville, NC)

2. +5 Niblett, Curtis (Martinsville)

T3. +9 Bolden, Russell (Martinsville)

T3. +9 Shelton, Gordon (Williamsburg)

T5. +10 Barber, Gus (Martinsville)

T5. +10 Sibbick, Bill (Martinsville)

T5. +10 Pickett, Michael (Pulaski)

8. +11 Hairston, Wm. Chip (Roanoke)

9. +12 Cochran, Bob (Manakin Sabot)

T10. +13 Smith, Will (Martinsville)

T10. +13 Bales, Greg (Richmond)

12. +14 Long, Hank (Martinsville)

Senior Second

1. +13 Collins, John (Martinsville)

2. +14 Hodges, Buzzy (Boones Mill)

3. +18 Edgerton, Steve (Fieldale)

4. +19 Leisy, Robert (Richmond)

5. +20 Johnston, Dean (Martiinsville)

T6. +22 Jenkins, Chuck (Danville)

T6. +22 Hutcherson, Billy (Danville)

T6. +22 Weidl, Mike (Colfax, NC)

9. +24 Ullstein, Peter (Martinsville)

10. +27 Burton, Bob (Martinsville)

T11. +30 O'Neil, Scott (Martinsville)

T11. +30 Hatten, Jim (Stanleytown)

T13. +32 Shields, Chad (Colfax, NC)

T13. +32 East, Dan (Greensboro, NC)

15. +36 Nowack, Steve (McLeansville, NC)

16. +49 Shelton, Frank (Martinsville)

