Area Roundup: PHCC to host inaugural Pats XC Invitational and Region X Cross-Country Championship

For many schools, the COVID-19 pandemic has halted fall sports. At Patrick Henry Community College, however, there is one sport that will be continuing and expanding this fall. The National Junior College Athletic Association is allowing cross country teams to continue competing outdoors, and the Patriots are taking full advantage of the opportunity to compete.
PHCC will host two in-person competitions – something the team has never done before. The Patriots will test the waters on Friday, October 9 with an invitational meet. Then, only a few weeks later on October 31, PHCC will host the Region X Cross-Country Championship. Both competitions will take place at the Smith River Sports Complex.
PHCC cross country head coach Andre Kidd said he is excited to see his student-athletes run. Kidd previously told the Bulletin earlier this month it had been tough to find meets for his team to run in this fall because they typically fill the schedule with races at 4-year colleges, many of which have either canceled their meets or the fall seasons entirely.
“I’m just thankful that we have an opportunity for our student-athletes to compete and participate," Kidd said in a release from the school.
The Patriots have six runners for the men’s team and three for the women’s this season.
We are thankful for our partnership with the Smith River Sports Complex," said PHCC athletic director Brian Henderson. "With their help, we can follow the COVID-19 prevention guidelines suggested by the NJCAA while still giving our runners a chance to do something they love. The opportunity to continue at least one sport this fall is just an absolute blessing.”
For those looking for more information on the meets, they can contact Kidd at akidd@patrickhenry.edu.
