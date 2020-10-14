Patrick Henry Community College athletes giving cross country a try this fall

The miles run playing soccer though don’t compare to a full 5K, though.

“When we got around that first turn there was a big, big hill. We were all like, ‘Oh no,’” Valade said.

Cross country is the only sport at PHCC that was able to compete this fall under NJCAA COVID-19 guidelines.

Corcoran and Keatts, both sophomores for the Patriots softball team, are used to waking up at 6:30 every morning to go for runs with their teammates and coach Robbi Campbell. Since the softball team does a lot of conditioning in the fall and winter to prepare for the spring, the duo felt prepared for Friday’s race, to an extent.

“Honestly, just challenging myself because I do run voluntarily to keep myself in shape for softball but I’ve never done something like this,” Corcoran said. “So I was like, ‘You know what? I might as well.’ And I knew I was going to beat myself up if I didn’t do it so I just decided to do it.”

“It feels good,” Keatts said. “I thought it would be cool to say I finally did it.”