PHCC men's soccer players breath 'sigh of relief' with fall season moved to the spring

When the National Junior College Athletic Association announced this week a plan to move all fall sports to the spring, it brought a sigh of relief for Patrick Henry Community College men’s soccer coach Brennan Murphy.
Murphy’s club is split with about half international and half local players. Of the 18 international returners this season, Murphy said about 10 went back to their home countries at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
With embassies where visas are issued closed, classes set to begin at PHCC on August 24, and the school requiring international students to self-quarantine for two weeks upon their arrival back to campus, Murphy said playing a fall season could have presented issues for his squad.
“This gives us the ability to where our hand isn’t forced,” Murphy said by phone this week.
The NJCAA announced this week it would be moving all fall and winter sports, except cross country, to the spring semester as the country continues to battle COVID-19.
With the changes, Murphy said teams are allowed to practice for 60 calendar days and play up to four exhibition games this fall. The spring season for men’s and women’s soccer would begin on March 15, with competition starting on April 3. Teams will only be allowed to play 14 games, and must have their regular seasons finished by May 15, which Murphy said will likely limit teams to playing mostly conference games.
The district and national tournaments will take place in late May and early June. PHCC was supposed to host the Region X men's and women's soccer tournaments at Smith River Sports Complex this fall. As of Saturday, SRSC officials had not heard of plans to move that tournament to the complex the spring.
Murphy said, while he wasn’t as worried about returning players getting back into the country, his fear came more for incoming freshmen. Moving the season to the spring, he said, will help keep his strong recruiting class intact.
“I definitely think it’s a good idea,” he said. “My paramount concern is the safety of my players and their safety on campus.
“This gives us a lot more breathing room to take our time and find a viable option that works for everyone and is safe at the same time.”
With everything still in flux, Murphy said he plans to look at the possibility of bringing in “three or four” new recruits for the spring, given how much can change over the next six months.
While other coaches across the country Murphy spoke with told him they encouraged their international players to stay in the U.S. during the pandemic, Murphy said he didn’t feel comfortable asking that of his players. The Patriots held a team meeting right before everything was shut down to discuss all the options going forward.
“I just don’t feel like that’s in my players’ best interest because I’m not going to refuse their opportunity to go be with their families during a time like this,” Murphy said. “I left it completely up to them.”
Nineteen of the Patriots’ international players on this year’s roster are from Brazil, where there have been more than 2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19.
PHCC students with a visa must maintain a full course load of 12 credit hours each semester, and can only enroll in one online class per semester. A ruling by President Donald Trump’s administration this week rolled back previous plans that would have stripped international college students of their visas if they did not attend at least some classes in person.
Murphy said he hopes to know more about what that would mean for his international players this semester in the coming weeks.
For now, he said his players aren’t upset by the changes by the NJCAA. They’re more thankful to have one less thing to worry about this fall.
“Especially the ones who returned home and to their home countries, I think it gives them a sigh of relief,” he said. “Just knowing they don’t have to be concerned whether or not they can get back in the country and come back to school, this definitely gives them breathing room and a little more insight for what the future might hold.”
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.