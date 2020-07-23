Hanging With Miss Cooper: Local hikes, games, and sports to enjoy outside this summer

“Hey, do you want to go on a hike to a waterfall?”
My friend asked me that a couple weeks ago, and of course I wasn’t going to say no. I love hiking, plus what’s a better photo op than a waterfall? As the kids say, I have to keep my Instagram looking fresh.
I was just talking with friends about how impressively we’ve found ways to explore and find entertainment despite basically everything being canceled this summer. In February I was making lists of close by minor league baseball stadiums and race tracks I wanted to hit up (I was also supposed to go to Tokyo but that’s another story for another day…). Instead, it’s July and I’m mourning the loss of minor league baseball, most short tracks, and the Olympics for 2020.
But, I’ve found ways to still enjoy the summer despite coronavirus trying it’s best to ruin 2020 for everyone. Exploring and finding activities outside that are safe and socially distanced, and (best part) cheap!
Here’s a few things around Martinsville and Henry County I’ve found if you, too, are desperately looking to get out.
WATERFALL HIKE
I admit I didn’t know basically anything about Fairy Stone State Park before my friend asked me to go on the waterfall hike, but I learned there are a lot of great trails up through there. The one we chose was called Little Mountain Falls. It was relatively easy – about four miles total - especially to the initial waterfall, which was very pretty.
If you do the hike though, I very much suggest you continue the entire trail up the mountain. It becomes more difficult beyond the waterfall, but is very much worth it. There’s an overlook at the top that is breathtaking. It took me surprise when I saw it.
DISC GOLF
When I was in high school my good friends became obsessed with disc golf, so I would tag along from time to time, and I have to admit, I hated it. The courses we went to always felt like they were located about a mile from the side of the sun, and they would always get mad at me if I accidentally threw their disc in the woods or water.
But a few years ago I gave the sport another shot and it’s not nearly as terrible as what I remembered.
If you’ve never played, disc golf is what it sounds. You play it like golf, starting on the tee-box and throwing the frisbee with the intent of getting into the hole - in this case a basket - in as few throws as possible.
The only thing you need to play is discs and a course, and there’s a really nice one right in the middle of Martinsville. I played all 18 holes at J. Frank Wilson Park off of Church Street in Martinsville on Wednesday and it was very nice, well-kept, and easy to navigate.
There are also many courses in Roanoke and another in Danville at Ballou Park, which has a beginner’s course that is nine holes, and a much more difficult 18-hole course.
As far as discs, you could play with the cheap plastic frisbees from DollarTree or other places, but they don’t fly as far and it can get kind of frustrating. If you’re a beginner, though, and just want to see what the sport is like those are fine to start with. You can also get official disc golf discs in a 3-pack at Wal-Mart for about $15, or on Amazon for less than $20.
THE MUSTANGS
Did you realize when the Martinsville Mustangs played their first game of the season at Hooker Field earlier this month they were the only baseball game being played in the state? With no minor league baseball and very few college baseball leagues playing this summer, we have a rare opportunity to see live baseball right in our backyard.
Mustangs officials have also done really well with social distancing fans and providing tons of hand sanitizer stations around the park, and going outside (at a safe distance) is one of the safest things you can do right now. Plus, you get to see really good baseball too. The Mustangs are averaging nearly 10.5 runs a game, so you’re almost guaranteed to see a lot of action.
The Mustangs are playing at home on Friday and Saturday this weekend. Both games begin at 7 p.m.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!