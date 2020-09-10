Hanging with Miss Cooper: What to know and who to watch at Richmond Raceway this weekend

he NASCAR Cup Series will run the second race of the playoffs Saturday at Richmond Raceway. Kevin Harvick's win last week at Darlington gave him an automatic spot in the round of 12, but the 15 other playoff drivers would all like to join him.
With drivers fighting to stay afloat before the playoffs are cut by four next week, here’s what to know about this weekend’s trip to Virginia.
Who has run the best at Richmond
Unsurprisingly, Denny Hamlin has been one of NASCAR's most successful drivers at his home track. From Chesterfield, Virginia, Hamlin has three wins and the second best average Richmond finish of any of the drivers in the playoffs, and is one of just three playoff drives with an average finish in the top-10.
But while Hamlin has been great at Richmond, it’s a far cry from how great his teammate has been. Kyle Busch leads all playoff drivers with six wins and an average finish of 6.8 at Richmond. Busch has dominated at the three short tracks in Virginia and Tennessee, with 16 wins and an average finish of 10.7 among them.
Richmond has been a good track for many of this year’s playoff drivers. Seven in all have multiple wins there.
Who has raced the worst at Richmond
While Richmond has been a great track for many of the playoff drivers, it’s also been a terrible one for others. Hendrick Motorsports teammates Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, and William Byron have a combined zero wins at the track. The only of the three drivers to get into the top 10 ever was Chase Elliott, twice in nine starts. Elliott has an average finish of 12.9, which is 13 places higher than Bowman’s average.
Team Penske teammates Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski have two and one win at Richmond each, but fellow Penske driver Ryan Blaney hasn’t been nearly as successful. Blaney has yet to get into the top-5 in eight starts there, and has an average finish of 25.5.
Matt DiBenedetto, driving for Wood Brothers Racing, an affiliate of Team Penske, has also yet to finish in the top 10 at Richmond in 10 starts, and has an average finish of 28.7.
Who needs the most help this week
Blaney is the driver who can least afford to have a bad week this Saturday. After losing 10 playoff points and driving last week without his crew chief thanks to an ill-timed penalty in pre-race inspection at Darlington, Blaney is in 16th place in the standings, seven points below the cutoff line.
The first round of the playoffs won’t get any easier for Blaney next week either when the series goes to Bristol, another short track where he’s struggled with only one top-5 and four top-10 finishes in 10 starts.
Blaney was without his crew chief last week, and Busch and Clint Bowyer will be without theirs this week, also for penalties suffered in post-race inspection last week at Darlington.
Busch is currently 10th in the standings, with a trip to one of his best tracks next week, so a bad race on Saturday isn’t the end of the world for his playoff hopes, but Bowyer may need a good race to stay alive. He’s currently 13th in the standings, tied with Almirola in the points.
Bowyer has two wins at Richmond in his career, and an average finish of 12.5. He’s been less successful at Bristol, with no wins and an average finish of 13.7.
Who could surprise this week
It’s tough to guess who could surprise week-to-week in the playoffs, but there are two playoff drivers who have a slight chance of making some noise.
Austin Dillon made the playoffs thanks to a win at Texas, a win many could have considered a fluke. Up to that point Dillon had only finished one race in the top-5 and four in the top-10.
The rest of the season was much the same for Dillon, however he is coming off of a second place finish at Darlington last week, a race in which he could have challenged for the win if it were just a couple laps longer. Could lightning strike twice for Dillon two weeks in a row? It’s tough to see at Richmond, where he’s yet to finish in the top 10 in 12 career starts. But who knows, playoff momentum is a funny thing.
You know what else is a funny thing? Racing. Cole Custer knows that all too well. As the only rookie in the playoffs, he made the postseason thanks to a win at Kentucky, one of only two top-5 finishes he’s had this season.
Custer has only raced a Cup Series car at Richmond once, two years ago when he raced in the highest level just three times. He finished 26th.
And this weekend won’t be easy for the rookie with no practice before the race. However, Custer isn’t totally blind to Richmond. He has a win and two top-5 finishes there in seven starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
The Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Richmond statistics
Kevin Harvick: 3 wins, 15 top-5s in 38 starts; Average finish - 9.8; 1,139 laps led
Denny Hamlin: 3 wins, 13 top-5s in 27 starts; Average finish – 9.1; 1,659 laps led
Joey Logano: 2 wins, 9 top-5s in 22 starts; Average finish – 11.1; 334 laps led
Brad Keselowski: 1 in, 5 top-5s in 21 starts; Average finish – 12.7; 960 laps led
Alex Bowman: 0 wins, 0 top-5s or top-10s in 8 starts; Average finish – 25.6; 1 lap led
Martin Truex Jr.: 2 wins, 5 top-5s in 28 starts; Average finish – 17.9; 1,018 laps led
Chase Elliott: 0 wins, 2 top-5s in 9 starts; Average finish – 12.8; 34 laps led
Austin Dillon: 0 wins, 0 top-5s, 2 top-10s in 12 starts; Average finish – 18.7; 0 laps led
William Byron: 0 wins, 0 top-5s or top-10s in 4 starts; Average finish – 17.2; 0 laps led
Kyle Busch: 6 wins, 18 top-5s in 29 starts; Average finish – 6.8; 1,484 laps led
Kurt Busch: 2 wins, 7 top-5s in 38 starts; Average finish – 15.4; 904 laps led
Aric Almirola: 0 wins, 2 top-5s in 16 starts; Average finish – 16; 1 lap led
Clint Bowyer: 2 wins, 5 top-5s in 28 starts; Average finish – 12.5; 393 laps led
Cole Custer: 1 start, finished 26th, no laps led (1 win, 2 top-5s in 7 starts in Xfinity Series)
Matt Dibenedetto: 0 wins, 0 top-5s or top-10s in 10 starts; Average finish of 28.7; 0 laps led
Ryan Blaney: 0 wins, 0 top-5s or top-10s in 8 starts; Average finish – 25.5; 0 laps led
