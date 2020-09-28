Bassett junior Jade Hylton commits to UVa softball team

Virginia was 10-12 and 0-6 in the ACC this spring before the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic also canceled the entire high school season for Bassett and other schools in the state, forcing Hylton to miss her sophomore year with the Bengals.

As a freshman in 2019, she was named Co-Piedmont District Player of the Year and First Team All-Region 4D after hitting .681 with 36 RBIs, 36 runs scored, and 15 home runs while maintaining a .707 on-base percentage with 20 stolen bases. She struck out just twice in 69 at bats.

As a shortstop that season, Hylton also had a .933 fielding percentage.

She played for the Williamsburg Starz travel softball organization this summer, and said she was able to get a lot of games in despite the pandemic.

“Thank God,” she said with a laugh. “It makes up for what we missed in school ball, that’s for sure… We got a late start because of COVID but really got into it after that.”

Even though Hylton maybe didn’t want to switch to softball when she was a kid, she’s fallen in love with the sport and is excited to extend her career another four years.