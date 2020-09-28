Bassett junior Jade Hylton commits to UVa softball team

After playing T-Ball when she was a kid, Jade Hylton moved the next season into playing baseball. It was when she was eight years old her parents made her make the switch to softball.
“It was fun that’s for sure,” Hylton said of her baseball playing days. “I still don’t know whether I like baseball or softball better. I enjoyed it.
“I wasn’t really happy about it but it turned out O.K.”
Even if it wasn’t initially her choice, softball was a perfect fit for the Bassett High School junior. In two years, Hylton will suit up for the softball team at the University of Virginia.
Hylton, an award winning shortstop for the Bengals, announced this weekend she had verbally committed to continue her softball career at UVa starting in the fall of 2022. The lifelong Cavaliers fan chose going to Charlottesville over offers from Virginia Tech and Miami University in Ohio.
“I’ve been a fan of UVa all my life,” Hylton said by phone Sunday. “When they were recruiting they really tried, they really wanted me to come there it sounded like. They put a lot of effort into it, they reached out a lot.”
Hylton said the reputation of the school also went into her decision.
“It’s a really prestigious university,” she said. “Getting a degree from UVa is like a guaranteed job I guess you could say. The campus is really pretty. It’s got a really historical feel.”
Virginia was 10-12 and 0-6 in the ACC this spring before the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The pandemic also canceled the entire high school season for Bassett and other schools in the state, forcing Hylton to miss her sophomore year with the Bengals.
As a freshman in 2019, she was named Co-Piedmont District Player of the Year and First Team All-Region 4D after hitting .681 with 36 RBIs, 36 runs scored, and 15 home runs while maintaining a .707 on-base percentage with 20 stolen bases. She struck out just twice in 69 at bats.
As a shortstop that season, Hylton also had a .933 fielding percentage.
She played for the Williamsburg Starz travel softball organization this summer, and said she was able to get a lot of games in despite the pandemic.
“Thank God,” she said with a laugh. “It makes up for what we missed in school ball, that’s for sure… We got a late start because of COVID but really got into it after that.”
Even though Hylton maybe didn’t want to switch to softball when she was a kid, she’s fallen in love with the sport and is excited to extend her career another four years.
“The people you meet in softball, you meet some of your best friends through the sport. I just really enjoy playing it and I’ve just got a lot of love for the game. I just enjoy it a lot,” she said.
“I’m excited. I’m glad that I made the decision. It’s a lot less stressful now. It’s definitely a lot of weight off my shoulders, that’s for sure.”
Until she goes to Charlottesville, Hylton is hoping to continue to improve her game in her final two seasons with the Bengals.
“It’s pretty basic, but always try to do better,” she said. “Do better than my freshman season and build off of that, then do better the next season. I just always want to improve. There’s always room for improvement.”
Bassett’s softball season will begin on May 4.
